How Brands jumped to congratulate Neeraj Chopra after historic win at World Athletics Championships

The shelf life of a sportsperson on the playing field as well as in the world of brand collaborations is not much. Odds are against your favour especially if you are sportsperson playing a sport other than cricket in India. It becomes all the harder to sustain yourself as a brand if your career is marked with controversies.
However, the world of influencer marketing is witnessing the rise of popularity of non-cricket sports and this is where Neeraj Chopra comes in. Olympic gold medallist Neeraj Chopra is only the second Indian to win a medal at the World Athletics Championships in Oregon.
Yesterday, Neeraj Chopra became the first Indian to win gold at World Athletics Championships in Budapest, Hungary. Needless to say, the Neeraj Chopra brand has soared even higher after this milestone. Let’s take a look at how brands have been celebrating the talented sportsman.