comScore

Quantum Brief

How Brands jumped to congratulate Neeraj Chopra after historic win at World Athletics Championships

Brands like Glucon-D, boAt, Easemytrip, Snapdeal and Kotak Mahindra Bank leveraged moment marketing and supported Neeraj Chopra.

By  Storyboard18Aug 28, 2023 7:59 PM
How Brands jumped to congratulate Neeraj Chopra after historic win at World Athletics Championships
Neeraj Chopra became the first Indian to win gold at World Athletics Championships in Budapest, Hungary. (Image sourced from Moneycontrol)

The shelf life of a sportsperson on the playing field as well as in the world of brand collaborations is not much. Odds are against your favour especially if you are sportsperson playing a sport other than cricket in India. It becomes all the harder to sustain yourself as a brand if your career is marked with controversies.

However, the world of influencer marketing is witnessing the rise of popularity of non-cricket sports and this is where Neeraj Chopra comes in. Olympic gold medallist Neeraj Chopra is only the second Indian to win a medal at the World Athletics Championships in Oregon.

Yesterday, Neeraj Chopra became the first Indian to win gold at World Athletics Championships in Budapest, Hungary. Needless to say, the Neeraj Chopra brand has soared even higher after this milestone. Let’s take a look at how brands have been celebrating the talented sportsman.


Tags
First Published on Aug 28, 2023 7:43 PM

More from Storyboard18

Quantum Brief

What did Mukesh Ambani say about Moneycontrol, firstpost & News18 brands?

What did Mukesh Ambani say about Moneycontrol, firstpost & News18 brands?

Quantum Brief

JioCinema has now become India's largest digital entertainment destination: Mukesh Ambani

JioCinema has now become India's largest digital entertainment destination: Mukesh Ambani

Quantum Brief

Reliance AGM: Reliance Retail among the top 10 most-visited retailers in the world

Reliance AGM: Reliance Retail among the top 10 most-visited retailers in the world

Quantum Brief

RIL board to appoint Isha Ambani, Akash Ambani and Anant Ambani as non-exec directors

RIL board to appoint Isha Ambani, Akash Ambani and Anant Ambani as non-exec directors

Quantum Brief

Pepsi launches 125 day campaign to celebrate 125th anniversary

Pepsi launches 125 day campaign to celebrate 125th anniversary

Quantum Brief

ZEE TV refreshes its design interface

ZEE TV refreshes its design interface

Quantum Brief

YoungGuns Class Of 2023: Ogilvy India’s Abigail Dias, Rajneesh Bolia and Karunasagar Sridharan

YoungGuns Class Of 2023: Ogilvy India’s Abigail Dias, Rajneesh Bolia and Karunasagar Sridharan