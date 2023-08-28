How Brands jumped to congratulate Neeraj Chopra after historic win at World Athletics Championships

The shelf life of a sportsperson on the playing field as well as in the world of brand collaborations is not much. Odds are against your favour especially if you are sportsperson playing a sport other than cricket in India. It becomes all the harder to sustain yourself as a brand if your career is marked with controversies.

However, the world of influencer marketing is witnessing the rise of popularity of non-cricket sports and this is where Neeraj Chopra comes in. Olympic gold medallist Neeraj Chopra is only the second Indian to win a medal at the World Athletics Championships in Oregon.