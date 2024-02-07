How Snapchat is positioning itself as an 'antidote' to other platforms

American multimedia instant messaging app and service Snapchat wants to position itself as an ‘antidote’ to other platforms and is distancing itself from other social media platforms in a new campaign. Snapchat came up with its first brand campaign in three years ‘Less Social Media. More Snapchat’. The ad aired on February 4 during the Grammys in the United States.

In an exclusive interaction with Storyboard18, Colleen DeCourcy, Chief Creative Officer, Snap Inc shares how Snapchat’s distinctive and deliberate design choices — disappearing messages, privacy settings and no social validation metrics – have been pivotal in setting Snapchat apart. She also discusses the AR creator community and empowering advertisers for some seriously cool visual storytelling, and more.

Please share the vision for Snap Inc.’s 'Less/More' campaign. What was the inspiration behind it?

Snapchat was built from the very beginning to be different, a place where people could express their true selves without feeling any type of pressure to be perfect. Our latest campaign stands out as a celebration of real connection. In the US, we launched a TV spot during the Grammy Awards on February 4th and will have various other touchpoints encouraging viewers to have fun, express themselves freely, and enjoy unique features without the constant need to stand out – reigniting the spontaneity and joy of genuine conversations with loved ones in the digital age.

What consumer trends were leveraged during the making of the campaign?

Snapchat was built during the dawn of social media when people were starting to feel pressured to post just the perfect stuff. Social media was becoming a popularity contest with users chasing likes, comments and followers. Snapchat was designed to offer people an alternative. Ephemerality, privacy and “real friends only” were early Snapchat tenets and at the time people thought we were crazy.

But we’re seeing the real repercussions of social media right now - in fact, we are facing a “friendship recession” – people report having far fewer close friends today than in the 90s. In a world of unlimited “friending” the opposite should be true, and this pullback in friendship and connection is harmful for many of us and for society.

That notion is inherently different on Snapchat. People love Snapchat because they love their friends, and they love talking to their friends. In fact, Snapchat is ranked the #1 happiest platform when compared to other apps and two-thirds of young people say direct messaging with family and close friends makes them feel extremely or very happy.

This helped guide the different creative elements we wanted to surface and shine a light on in our work for this campaign. Ultimately, we wanted to show the world there is an alternative place for them to be that fosters real relationships and connection - and that is Snapchat.

Elaborate in detail about the ideation to execution of the campaign. What were some of the key marketing strategies applied for the campaign?

Kicking off in the US, the campaign will include a broad range of activations, starting with a TV ad that aired during the Grammy Awards followed by print ads, OOH, and digital displays (US only). The campaign will live on throughout the year and come to life in various formats.

Take me through the brand's growth trajectory. How is the brand standing out? What are some of the key product innovations that are making the brand evolve?

Fueled by its distinctive positioning as an antidote to traditional social media, Snapchat has witnessed a phenomenal growth trajectory in India and worldwide. Globally, Snapchat leads the charge as the fastest-growing social platform, with over 400 million daily active users in the last quarter. In India, the platform has etched a special place in the lives of young people, emerging as a trusted haven for meaningful relationships for over 200 million monthly active users in the country.

Our distinctive and deliberate design choices — disappearing messages, privacy settings, no social validation metrics – have been pivotal in setting us apart in this exceptional journey. By putting the spotlight on authentic connections with real friends, Snapchat has garnered love not only as an entertainment service but one that promotes better behaviours and fulfilling experiences sought by users today. This emphasis on genuine connections has resonated globally, making Snapchat the daily go-to service for more than 75% of 13 to 34-year-olds in over 20 countries – engaging in conversations and creating unforgettable memories with their closest connections online. Looking ahead, we will stay committed to our vision of fostering genuine interactions online.

What are some of the recent marketing trends influencing the global industry and how is Snap applying those trends?

A standout trend is the clever use of tech innovations like AI and AR. Brands are diving into these tools to create experiences that feel personal and immersive. Snapchat is riding this wave by mastering AR, captivating a whopping 250 million users every day. This AR magic isn't just global—it's creating ripples in India too, shaping a vibrant AR creator community and empowering advertisers for some seriously cool visual storytelling. As tech keeps evolving, Snapchat's commitment is unwavering—to keep pushing the creative limits using the power of AR and AI.

How is Snapchat leveraging AI in its advertising and marketing strategies?

Over the past few years, the emergence of AI has ushered in a new era of creativity for marketers. Today, AI is increasingly emerging as a relevant and remarkable tool in driving personalised campaigns, tailored content, and even fully-AI generated advertisements – the room for play is immense! At Snapchat, we have always been driven to lean into or even create trends and engage with users in relevant ways. We have already deployed innovative tech machine learning, and AI – which is certainly an essential element of the modern-day marketing mix – designed to spark curiosity in ways that expand imagination, while also safeguarding operational efficiency.

Please share how Snapchat is collaborating with other brands. Which brands are these? How are the brands chosen and what strategies are applied in these brand collaborations?