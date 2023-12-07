comScore

ICC T20 World Cup gets new brand identity, logo

The logo, a creative fusion of bat, ball, and energy, symbolises the core elements of T20I cricket. The T20 lettering dynamically transforms into a swinging bat, encapsulated within a ball.

By  Storyboard18Dec 7, 2023 3:43 PM
The strike graphic within the ball mirrors the atmosphere and electric energy experienced in T20Is, with the zig-zag pattern alluding to rising excitement and heart-pounding moments.

The pinnacle of international cricket just got a makeover as the ICC T20 World Cup's new brand identity was launched on Thursday, 7 December.

The new visual identity captures the format’s relentless energy.

"The ICC Men’s and Women’s T20 World Cups promise to deliver an electrifying and edge-of-your-seat experience to cricket fans globally, and we hope the new visual identity reflects that vision and energy,” said Claire Furlong, the ICC General Manager – Marketing and Communications.  

“The incorporation of the distinctive patterns in the brand will provide hosts with a unique element across the event’s look and feel.

“We have an exciting six months ahead of us building up to the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup in the West Indies and USA, and fans can now register their interest to receive World Cup information and ticket news.”

The ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2024 will be played in the West Indies and USA from 4 to 30 June 2024.


