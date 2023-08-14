ITC's Sunfeast announces Shah Rukh Khan as new brand ambassador for Dark Fantasy

ITC's Sunfeast Dark Fantasy announces Shah Rukh Khan- as the new face of the brand. Sunfeast Dark Fantasy introduces its renewed brand proposition, ‘Sunfeast Dark Fantasy - Har Dil Ki Fantasy’ aiming to establish a profound connection with its consumers. This concept springs from the universal yearning for a touch of fantasy in people's everyday lives. With this new perspective, the brand seeks to resonate across diverse consumer segments, encouraging personal flights of fantasy anytime, anywhere.

Shah Rukh Khan represents the fantasy of his innumerable fans across the world. This synergy between the two makes it a fantastical combination. The campaign is set to launch across India in 8 different languages. It will be broadcasted across digital, social media platforms and television channels, forming an integral part of the comprehensive pan-India media plan.

Ali Harris Shere, chief operating officer, Biscuits & Cakes Cluster, ITC Foods Division, shared his thoughts on the exciting partnership with Shah Rukh Khan: "We are supremely excited to have the King of Bollywood, Shah Rukh Khan, as the face of Sunfeast Dark Fantasy. He is an iconic figure. His charm, sophistication, and larger than life persona makes him the ideal choice to represent the brand. With this association, we are confident of elevating the brand's presence and further reinforce its connection with consumers. Together, we aim to take people on an extraordinary journey that celebrates their fantasies, making it a memorable experience."

Shah Rukh Khan, whose movies have brought joy to millions of hearts, expressed his views on joining hands with Sunfeast Dark Fantasy: "I am delighted to associate with Sunfeast Dark Fantasy, a brand that is truly loved by all of us. The brand's new proposition of ‘Har Dil Ki Fantasy' deeply resonates with me, as it encourages everyone to imagine, fantasize and live the extraordinary; an idea which I truly believe in. I am happy to be a part of this exciting and unique journey of fulfilling fantasies”.