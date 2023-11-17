Joy Personal Care rolls out a campaign featuring its brand ambassador Sushant Divgikar

Joy Personal Care, a home-grown personal care brand from the aegis of RSH Global announced Sushant Divgikar as a brand ambassador for its flagship winter product Honey & Almond Body Lotion. As a part of this announcement, the brand also unveiled a digital video commercial which challenges conventional beauty norms, while emphasizing the brand’s core of ‘Beautiful by Nature’. Sushant Divgikar, a renowned actor/ singer/ performer/model who identifies as a Trans person will be featured in the DVC, supporting the LGBTQ community.

With this campaign, Joy Personal Care highlights a message of openness and variety within the realm of beauty. It emphasizes that authentic beauty extends beyond societal expectations and gender norms. The DVC presents the Joy Honey and Almond Nourishing Body Lotion, emphasising on its role in nurturing the skin. This DVC will be amplified on digital platforms and social media channels along with influencer marketing activity ensuring that its message reaches a wide and diverse audience.

Sunil Agarwal, chairman, RSH Global said, "The winter season is of utmost importance to every personal care company, and for our flagship product, Honey & Almond body lotion, this season becomes even more prominent.Honey and almonds body lotion have proven their enduring relevance, standing the test of time and maintaining their popularity alongside modern specialized skincare routines. And for this flagship product, we really wanted to showcase unique perspective with having partnership with Sushant, which not only signifies our dedication to support transgender community, but also breaks the preconceived notion towards beauty. At Joy Personal Care, with this campaign, we aim to make quality skincare accessible to everyone, regardless of their background or identity."

Poulomi Roy, chief marketing officer at RSH Global, added, “Bringing Sushant Divgikar on board aligns perfectly with our core thought of inclusivity, where the key focus is to emphasize that skincare is accessible to all individuals, regardless of their identity. The DVC encompasses inclusivity and breaks the preconceived notion, further reshaping our perspective on beauty by welcoming everyone and transforming the way we think about it. And we hope this campaign resonates with the idea that skincare don’t differentiate between genders, colour, body size or shape and that it is deeply ingrained with the idea of embracing each individual. Now is the opportune moment for a mass brand to embrace the responsibility of representing the transgender community in the personal care space. We recognize that the moment has arrived for each of us to collectively champion the integration of the trans-community into the fabric of the mainstream narrative. In our country, advertisements and brands have perpetuated stereotypical beauty standards for years. Therefore, there is an imperative for advertisers to make a conscious choice and embrace inclusivity.”