JSW One Homes new brand film promises hassle-free experience of building a dream home

JSW One Homes has launched its brand film which is presented as a witty take on the hassles faced by a customer during his journey of home construction. The film is narrated by a friend who did not choose JSW One Homes as his home construction partner.

The film encourages viewers to forget the past where one needed to monitor a site manually with a lot of pain and trouble of managing labour and building materials. The brand breaks the clutter by showcasing solutions, through the eyes of their customers, and also, for a change, through those who didn’t choose JSW One Homes.

The brand film titled “Unforgettable” begins with a young man celebrating the new year with his friends and family asking everyone around him to forget the past and enjoy the new year. Meanwhile, a friend is seen unhappy. As the film progresses, the unhappy friend narrates his unforgettable struggles of building his home independently unlike the campaign’s protagonist who is happy to have chosen JSW One Homes for building his home.

The film ends with the protagonist sympathising with the unhappy friend about his home building experience and shares the details of JSW One Homes team. The film has been conceptualised by Irani Movietone. Throughout the film, JSW One Homes emerges as the steadfast choice for those customers who seek to build their dream home. With this new brand campaign JSW One Homes aims to capture majority market share in the focus markets of Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh and Telangana.

Gaurav Sachdeva, chief executive officer of JSW One Platforms says, "At JSW One Homes, we leverage technology and work with our customers to make the experience of building their dream home easy & convenient. Our in-house project delivery team understands that for the customer, building their dream home is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity and thus guiding them correctly at every step of the process is of utmost significance. Our new campaign reiterates the hassle-free experience of building a home with JSW One Homes.”