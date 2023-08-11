Jupiter launches new ad campaign to promote its on-demand salary offering

Fintech app Jupiter has released a new campaign with 2 ad films for its on-demand salary product. Jupiter’s on-Demand salary lets any user withdraw their salary basis the number of days they have worked, on any day of the month at 0 percent interest for 45 days.

Through two films shot in a mockumentary style, Jupiter wants to send across the message to millennials that they can withdraw their own hard-earned salary any day of the month.

The first film features a human resource professional. This film is a mockumentary exaggerating the dynamics and the chain of events that follow when an employee asks HR for an advance on his or her salary. This is where Jupiter comes in with its on-demand salary option.

Speaking on the launch, Apurv Narang, head - growth & marketing, at Jupiter said, “On-Demand Salary empowers every employee, working with any company, with a no-questions-asked product. Withdrawing your own earned salary eliminates the confusion, stress, and fear that come with seeking instant credit from friends, family, or unreliable credit sources.”