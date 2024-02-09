comScore

Layoffs saga: Licious lays off 80 employees as part of operational reset

Those laid off are being given two months salaries in compensation, in addition to the variable payment for FY24.

By  Storyboard18Feb 9, 2024 4:05 PM
Licious, as per reports is the only unicorn in its sector that has witnessed a gradual slowdown over the last year. (Representational image via Unsplash)

Licious has laid off 80 employees, which amounts to 3 percent of its total employee base. As per the company’s statement, the layoffs are a result of an operational reset to sharpen their focus on growth.

As per reports, Licious has 650 corporate employees and 2350 employees in the supply chain and production department.

Those laid off are being given two months salaries in compensation, in addition to the variable payment for FY24.

Licious, as per reports is the only unicorn in its sector that has witnessed a gradual slowdown over the last year.

Licious has recently launched its plant based meat brand Uncrave in an attempt to expand its range of ready to eat products and try and capitalise on the festive fervour since many Indians choose to not eat meat during festivals.


First Published on Feb 9, 2024 3:21 PM

