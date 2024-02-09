Layoffs saga: Licious lays off 80 employees as part of operational reset

Licious has laid off 80 employees, which amounts to 3 percent of its total employee base. As per the company’s statement, the layoffs are a result of an operational reset to sharpen their focus on growth.

As per reports, Licious has 650 corporate employees and 2350 employees in the supply chain and production department.

Those laid off are being given two months salaries in compensation, in addition to the variable payment for FY24.

Licious, as per reports is the only unicorn in its sector that has witnessed a gradual slowdown over the last year.