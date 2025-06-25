MIB Secretary Sanjay Jaju to attend Storyboard18's Digital Entertainment Summit 2025

As the media and entertainment industry undergoes rapid transformation in India, all eyes are on key policymakers who will shape its future.

At the upcoming Storyboard18 Digital Entertainment Summit (DES) on June 27, 2025, in New Delhi, one of the most anticipated addition to the lineup is that of Sanjay Jaju, Secretary, Ministry of Information & Broadcasting, Government of India.

Sanjay Jaju

A seasoned officer from the 1992 batch of the Indian Administrative Service (IAS), Jaju took charge as Secretary of the I&B Ministry of February 5, 2024.

With a deep understanding of policy and reform, Jaju brings a wealth of cross-sectional experience to the ministry at a crucial moment when India's digital media economy is on the cusp of exponential growth.

Jaju is a postgraduate mechanical engineer, a Cost & Management Accountant, and also holds and MBA in Finance. Over the years, he has left his mark on diverse sectors including defence, education, urban development, tribal welfare, and information technology.

Before taking over at the I&B Ministry, Jaju served as Additional Secretary in the Department of Defence Production, Ministry of Defence. There, he played a pivotal role in propelling India's defence and aerospace manufacturing through policies aimed at increasing investments under the "Make in India" initiative.

His instrumental work in founding the Defence Innovation Organisation and iDEX (Innovations for Defence Excellence) helped create a thriving startup ecosystem for defence needs. For his contributions, he was conferred the Prime Minister's Award for Excellence in Public Administration in 2021.

His track record in infrastructure is equally formidable. He was the founding Director of NHIDCL (National Highways & Infrastructure Development Corporation Ltd), accelerating border connectivity in strategic and high-altitude regions under the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways.

Earlier in his career, he served as Secretary in the Information Technology & Communications and Food and Civil Supplies Departments in the Government of Andhra Pradesh. Notably, he led the full-cycle execution of the Aadhaar registration drive across the undivided state - a foundational project that transformed welfare deilvery and identity verification.

Digital Entertainment Summit

As home to the largest digital population in the world, India can lead the global agenda on a fast-growing and influential industry, with the power to generate billions in revenue while engaging millions across the world. The Digital Entertainment Summit will help surface the stories and the winning strategies that will unlock the next level of exponential growth.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s strong vision for developing the AVGC sector (Animation, Visual Effects, Gaming, and Comics) has significantly boosted the gaming industry. The central government has opened numerous opportunities, accelerating the industry's growth.

The Storyboard18 Digital Entertainment Summit will focus on the online gaming industry and the policies aimed at supporting the gaming ecosystem. With Artificial Intelligence at the forefront, many gaming companies are leveraging smart technology to enhance the gaming experience. Discussions will center on monetizing gaming apps and expanding revenue models, which are key to driving industry growth. The industry has long advocated for favorable conditions to operate within the country.