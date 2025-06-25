Zupee CEO Dilsher Malhi to join industry changemakers at Storyboard18's Digital Entertainment Summit 2025

As India gears up to shape the next frontier in the global digital entertainment revolution, the Storyboard18 Digital Entertainment Summit (DES) promises to be a powerful platform driving conversation, policy, and innovation in the space.

Taking place on June 27, 2025, at The Leela Palace, New Delhi, the summit arrives at a moment when India's digital economy is accelerating at breakneck speed, and its entertainment and gaming sectors are stepping into a new era of scale, responsibility, and global relevance.

Dilsher Malhi

Among the exciting voices at the event will be Dilsher Malhi, Founder & CEO of Zupee, who is helping define the contours of India's booming online gaming industry.

A firm believer in responsible innovation, Malhi has built Zupee into a powerhouse of culture-driven, tech-first casual gaming - earning the trust of over 100 million users across the country.

At just 23, the IIT Kanpur alumnus founded Zupee in 2018 with a mission to reimagine traditional Indian games for a modern audience. From Ludo to Snakes & Ladders, he revived familiar formats and brought them into the digital age, fusing nostalgia with innovation.

His work integrates frontier technologies like AI-based anti-cheat systems and blockchain to promote fair play and transparency - principles that are core to Zupee's rapid ascent and reputation.

Malhi has played a vital role in collaborating with regulatory bodies such as MeitY, advocating for clear distinctions between skill-based and chance-based gaming, helping the industry earn legitimacy and regulatory clarity.

A recipient of multiple accolades - including Forbes Asia's 30 Under 30 in Consumer Technology and IDFC First-Hurun India Top 200 Self-Made Entrepreneurs - Malhi stands at the intersection of innovation and influence.

Digital Entertainment Summit

As home to the largest digital population in the world, India can lead the global agenda on a fast-growing and influential industry, with the power to generate billions in revenue while engaging millions across the world. The Digital Entertainment Summit will help surface the stories and the winning strategies that will unlock the next level of exponential growth.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s strong vision for developing the AVGC sector (Animation, Visual Effects, Gaming, and Comics) has significantly boosted the gaming industry. The central government has opened numerous opportunities, accelerating the industry's growth.

The Storyboard18 Digital Entertainment Summit will focus on the online gaming industry and the policies aimed at supporting the gaming ecosystem. With Artificial Intelligence at the forefront, many gaming companies are leveraging smart technology to enhance the gaming experience. Discussions will center on monetizing gaming apps and expanding revenue models, which are key to driving industry growth. The industry has long advocated for favorable conditions to operate within the country.