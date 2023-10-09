Lenovo launches campaign to ride on cricket mania

Lenovo, the global technology company announced the launch of a new brand campaign featuring Lenovo’s range of products. As the anticipation for the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023 reaches soaring heights in India, Lenovo’s campaign leverages the passion of Indian cricket fans, gaming enthusiasts, young professionals, and students through ads set within the world cup context.

Lenovo ranked first as the most trusted brand in India in the category of tablets, in TRA’s 2023 Brand Trust Report. Lenovo also holds second position in terms of market share in the consumer laptop category.

The campaign aims to integrate all of Lenovo's consumer portfolios - Legion, Yoga, IdeaPad. The campaign's slogan "You’ll wish everything was a Lenovo" highlights Lenovo's cutting-edge technology.

The campaign is based on the idea that once you experience great technology, you start expecting it everywhere.