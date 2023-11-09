Madras High Court reverses government ban on online rummy and poker

The Madras high court overturned the government's ban on online rummy and poker. According to the court, the ban can still be enforced for games of chance, but it should not apply to rummy and poker, which are considered games of skill. The All India Gaming Federation, Gameskraft, Games24x7, Junglee Rummy, and A23 were among the petitioners who argued that while the game is legally permissible when played physically, it becomes illegal when played online. They cited a Supreme Court judgment that recognizes rummy as a game of skill.

Supporting the decision, Roland Landers, chief executive officer, All India Gaming Federation, said, “We are truly grateful for this landmark decision by the Hon’ble Madras High Court upholding the difference between games of skill and chance in line with over six decades of jurisprudence on the subject.