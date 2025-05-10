            
  • Home
  • brand-marketing
  • samsung-cancels-galaxy-s25-edge-global-launch-in-delhi-amid-india-pakistan-tensions-65296

Samsung cancels Galaxy S25 Edge global launch in Delhi amid India-Pakistan tensions

Planned for May 13 in New Delhi, the event was scrapped following escalating border hostilities and heightened security alerts across multiple Indian states.

By  Storyboard18May 10, 2025 2:57 PM
Samsung cancels Galaxy S25 Edge global launch in Delhi amid India-Pakistan tensions
Internally, sources say the company is awaiting guidance from its global headquarters regarding the possibility of rescheduling or switching to a virtual event, the report added. (Image credits: Unsplash)

Amid border tensions between India and Pakistan, South Korean electronics company Samsung has cancelled its high-profile Galaxy S25 Edge global launch event, originally scheduled for May 13 in New Delhi, as per a Moneycontrol report.

According to sources cited in the report, the decision was taken in light of growing security concerns.

Samsung, which had sent out invitations for the global unveiling of its flagship smartphone, has not responded to media queries.

Internally, sources say the company is awaiting guidance from its global headquarters regarding the possibility of rescheduling or switching to a virtual event, the report added.

"We're internally discussing our options. We're monitoring developments closely," a senior executive at a rival consumer electronics brand said in the report, indicating that the uncertainty may have ripple effects across the tech and electronics industry.

The cancellation also comes as multinational companies operating in India are activating contingency plans. Firms like Ernst & Young (EY) India and Deloitte had asked employees to work from home on May 9, following emergency measures implemented in response to the geopolitical situation.

States including Punjab, Haryana, Rajasthan, Delhi, Gujarat, West Bengal, and Bihar have ramped up security, ordered school closures, and suspended leaves for law enforcement and administrative staff. Several regions have also experienced temporary blackouts and power cuts as part of their emergency readiness protocols.

While no fresh dates have been confirmed for the Galaxy S25 Edge launch, industry insiders suggest Samsung may pivot to an online format if tensions persist, the report added.


Tags
First Published on May 10, 2025 10:14 AM

More from Storyboard18

Brand Makers

From intern to industry leader: Adrienne Popovics fuels HELL ENERGY’s global story

From intern to industry leader: Adrienne Popovics fuels HELL ENERGY’s global story

Brand Marketing

Global Ads Spotlight: Here's how Cola-Cola hacked screentime with Alexa skill in KSA

Global Ads Spotlight: Here's how Cola-Cola hacked screentime with Alexa skill in KSA

Brand Marketing

Travel companies ixigo, EaseMyTrip, Cox & Kings halt their offerings for Turkey, China, Azerbaijan & Uzbekistan

Travel companies ixigo, EaseMyTrip, Cox & Kings halt their offerings for Turkey, China, Azerbaijan & Uzbekistan

How it Works

PwC lays off 1,500 employees in the US amid restructuring and slowing growth

PwC lays off 1,500 employees in the US amid restructuring and slowing growth

Brand Marketing

IPL teams stand united in solidarity with Operation Sindoor

IPL teams stand united in solidarity with Operation Sindoor

Brand Makers

Delhi HC closes suit against Baba Ramdev for controversial remarks

Delhi HC closes suit against Baba Ramdev for controversial remarks

Brand Makers

Flipkart VP Ashish Vijayvergiya to launch new venture within company, following path of super.money, PhonePe

Flipkart VP Ashish Vijayvergiya to launch new venture within company, following path of super.money, PhonePe