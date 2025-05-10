Samsung cancels Galaxy S25 Edge global launch in Delhi amid India-Pakistan tensions

Amid border tensions between India and Pakistan, South Korean electronics company Samsung has cancelled its high-profile Galaxy S25 Edge global launch event, originally scheduled for May 13 in New Delhi, as per a Moneycontrol report.

According to sources cited in the report, the decision was taken in light of growing security concerns.

Samsung, which had sent out invitations for the global unveiling of its flagship smartphone, has not responded to media queries.

Internally, sources say the company is awaiting guidance from its global headquarters regarding the possibility of rescheduling or switching to a virtual event, the report added.

"We're internally discussing our options. We're monitoring developments closely," a senior executive at a rival consumer electronics brand said in the report, indicating that the uncertainty may have ripple effects across the tech and electronics industry.

The cancellation also comes as multinational companies operating in India are activating contingency plans. Firms like Ernst & Young (EY) India and Deloitte had asked employees to work from home on May 9, following emergency measures implemented in response to the geopolitical situation.

States including Punjab, Haryana, Rajasthan, Delhi, Gujarat, West Bengal, and Bihar have ramped up security, ordered school closures, and suspended leaves for law enforcement and administrative staff. Several regions have also experienced temporary blackouts and power cuts as part of their emergency readiness protocols.