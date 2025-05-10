            
Travel companies ixigo, EaseMyTrip, Cox & Kings halt their offerings for Turkey, China, Azerbaijan & Uzbekistan

This move comes in the wake of Turkey and Azerbaijan's foreign ministries criticising the Indian Armed Forces' launched Operation Sindoor and backing the claims made by Pakistan that the operation affected civilian areas.

By  Storyboard18May 10, 2025 7:48 PM
Managing director and group chief executive officer of ixigo, Aloke Bajpai too highlighted the move on X where he said, "Enough is Enough! Blood and Bookings wont flow together. We are suspending all flight and hotel bookings for Turkey, China and Azerbaijan on ixigo."

Amidst tensions between India and Pakistan, travel companies ixigo, EaseMyTrip, Cox & Kings have taken strict measures with their offerings against countries China, Turkey, Azerbaijan, and Uzbekistan.

This move comes after Turkey and Azerbaijan's foreign ministries criticised the Indian Armed Forces' launched Operation Sindoor and backed the claims made by Pakistan that the operation affected civilian areas.

Taking to X, the travel platform wrote, "In solidarity with our nation, ixigo is suspending flight and hotel bookings for Turkey, Azerbaijan and China. Because, when it comes to Bharat, we don't think twice. Jai Hind."

Similarly, travel agency company EaseMyTrip too stood in solidarity with India by issuing a travel advisory on X by stating that the visit to Turkey and Pakistan should be, only if it is crucial. Their statement went by, "As Turkey & Azerbaijan have shown support for Pakistan, we strongly recommend visiting only if absolutely necessary."

Travel company Cox & Kings too followed suit and expressed its support to India by temporarily halting new travel to Uzbekistan, Turkey and Azerbaijan.

Few days back, luxury rental vacations in Goa, Goa Villas, and Go Homestays, Indian travel and accomodation brand too expressed their support to India. The former took the decision of not offering accomodation services to Turkish citizens, and the latter ended its partnership with Turkish airlines.


First Published on May 10, 2025 7:02 PM

