Travel companies ixigo, EaseMyTrip, Cox & Kings halt their offerings for Turkey, China, Azerbaijan & Uzbekistan

Amidst tensions between India and Pakistan, travel companies ixigo, EaseMyTrip, Cox & Kings have taken strict measures with their offerings against countries China, Turkey, Azerbaijan, and Uzbekistan.
This move comes after Turkey and Azerbaijan's foreign ministries criticised the Indian Armed Forces' launched Operation Sindoor and backed the claims made by Pakistan that the operation affected civilian areas.
For the love of our nation, we stand united. pic.twitter.com/GqKKzQ4as9— ixigo (@ixigo) May 10, 2025
Taking to X, the travel platform wrote, "In solidarity with our nation, ixigo is suspending flight and hotel bookings for Turkey, Azerbaijan and China. Because, when it comes to Bharat, we don't think twice. Jai Hind."
Enough is Enough! Blood and Bookings wont flow together. We are suspending all flight and hotel bookings for Turkey, China and Azerbaijan on ixigo.— Aloke Bajpai (@alokebajpai) May 10, 2025
Managing director and group chief executive officer of ixigo, Aloke Bajpai too highlighted the move on X where he said, "Enough is Enough! Blood and Bookings wont flow together. We are suspending all flight and hotel bookings for Turkey, China and Azerbaijan on ixigo."
Similarly, travel agency company EaseMyTrip too stood in solidarity with India by issuing a travel advisory on X by stating that the visit to Turkey and Pakistan should be, only if it is crucial. Their statement went by, "As Turkey & Azerbaijan have shown support for Pakistan, we strongly recommend visiting only if absolutely necessary."
Travel Advisory!!!— EaseMyTrip.com (@EaseMyTrip) May 8, 2025
Following the Pahalgam attack and escalating tensions between India & Pakistan, travellers are urged to stay aware.
As Turkey & Azerbaijan have shown support for Pakistan, we strongly recommend visiting only if absolutely necessary.
Stay informed. Travel… pic.twitter.com/gmdieqjyFH
Travel company Cox & Kings too followed suit and expressed its support to India by temporarily halting new travel to Uzbekistan, Turkey and Azerbaijan.
WE STAND WITH INDIA— Cox & Kings (@coxandkingsIN) May 9, 2025
Sometimes, a pause becomes a necessity.
In light of the current national sentiments, we’re putting a temporary hold on all new travel to Azerbaijan, Turkey, and Uzbekistan.
Even though respect and understanding of the world remain at the heart of everything…
Few days back, luxury rental vacations in Goa, Goa Villas, and Go Homestays, Indian travel and accomodation brand too expressed their support to India. The former took the decision of not offering accomodation services to Turkish citizens, and the latter ended its partnership with Turkish airlines.
Due to Turkey's non-cooperative stance in the current global scenario involving India and Pakistan, we’ve decided not to offer any accommodation services to Turkish citizens in Goa. We stand firmly with our nation.— Goa Villas (@Goavilla_) May 8, 2025
Jai Hind 🇮🇳
