Mankind Pharma joins forces with Spicejet to raise awareness about affordable international quality healthcare

Mankind Pharma is set to collaborate with SpiceJet to elevate brand awareness. The display on SpiceJet’s plane with Mankind’s logo will not only capture the brand’s journey and vision, but also serve as a testament to Mankind Pharma's focus on innovation.

This association marks the next step in propagating Mankind Pharma’s vision of ensuring international quality medicines to all. Mankind Pharma introduced 120 DMF quality API medicines in the Indian market, which conform to stringent international standards. This campaign, therefore, aims to raise awareness about DMF-grade API medicines and the need for affordable yet international quality healthcare.

Rajeev Juneja, vice chairman and managing director, Mankind Pharma shared, "At Mankind Pharma, our continuous endeavor has been to improve lives through groundbreaking healthcare solutions. Our goal is to enable access to international quality API medicines for everyone. This has led to the introduction of 120 DMF quality API in our medicines.”

The medicines in the USA comply with stringent USFDA's norms for quality, safety and effectiveness; defined by DMF (Drug Master File). The Drug Master File (DMF) has all the information on an API (Active Pharmaceutical Ingredient/Raw Material for medicines). It provides extensive data on the manufacturing, stability, quality, packaging, purity and impurity profile for authorities to ensure that medicines are up-to international standards in terms of quality.

Debojo Maharshi, chief business officer, SpiceJet expressed, “On behalf of SpiceJet, I congratulate Mankind Pharma for their vision of introducing 120 DMF quality API medicines in India, which is a testament to their commitment to quality and excellence in the pharmaceutical industry. We are proud to once again partner with them in celebrating this achievement by wrapping two of our Boeing 737 aircraft in their livery. SpiceJet’s unique flying billboards have become an integral part of the promotions for various top brands, and we are happy to offer this innovative and effective medium to Mankind Pharma once again. We look forward to a long and fruitful association with them.”