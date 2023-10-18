comScore

Quantum Brief

Manyavar appoints Ram Charan as brand ambassador

Manyavar has also released a new campaign #TaiyaarHokarAiye marking the onset of the wedding and festive season.

By  Storyboard18Oct 18, 2023 6:04 PM
Manyavar appoints Ram Charan as brand ambassador
The ad film portrays the evolving relationship between a father and son.

Manyavar has announces the appointment of Ram Charan as the brand ambassador. Manyavar has released a new campaign #TaiyaarHokarAiye marking the onset of the wedding and festive season.

The film comes to life as we witness a father fully immersed in the wedding preparations of his son. The film portrays the evolving relationship between a father and son, symbolizing the timeless family values of guidance, responsibility, and understanding. As the story reaches its crescendo, it leaves you with a powerful message: while the son readies himself for his wedding, he carries with him the profound knowledge and love handed down by his father, preparing him for the remarkable journey that lies ahead.

Speaking about this association, Ram Charan said, "I am excited to be associated with Manyavar, a brand that has consistently redefined men's festive fashion in India. Manyavar's commitment to innovation, tradition, and family values resonates deeply with my own principles, making this partnership particularly special to me. It is always a moment of pride and joy to celebrate weddings & festivities and what better way than by making a style statement in Manyavar.”

Vedant Modi, chief revenue officer of Vedant Fashions Limited expressed his excitement about the collaboration, "We are honored to welcome Ram Charan to the Manyavar family. His charisma, charm, and global appeal among a diverse audience align perfectly with Manyavar's vision of dressing the modern Indian man. With Ram Charan, we are confident that he will have an impeccable connection with our audiences"


Tags
First Published on Oct 18, 2023 6:04 PM

More from Storyboard18

Quantum Brief

ICC Cricket World Cup: Mastercard releases a new anthem featuring brand ambassador Mahendra Singh Dhoni

ICC Cricket World Cup: Mastercard releases a new anthem featuring brand ambassador Mahendra Singh Dhoni

Quantum Brief

#BlastFromThePast: Talented’s Sai Karthik shares his most memorable ads

#BlastFromThePast: Talented’s Sai Karthik shares his most memorable ads

Quantum Brief

Merger or mess?: WPP kills Wunderman Thompson brand after merger with VMLY&R to form VML

Merger or mess?: WPP kills Wunderman Thompson brand after merger with VMLY&R to form VML

Quantum Brief

BBH bags the creative mandate of upGrad

BBH bags the creative mandate of upGrad

Quantum Brief

Brands buzzing with excitement as cricket returns to Olympics after 123 years

Brands buzzing with excitement as cricket returns to Olympics after 123 years

Quantum Brief

Wunderman Thompson no more: WPP merges agency with VMLY&R

Wunderman Thompson no more: WPP merges agency with VMLY&R

Quantum Brief

Netflix to launch 'Netflix House' offering themed dining, shopping and immersive fan experiences

Netflix to launch 'Netflix House' offering themed dining, shopping and immersive fan experiences