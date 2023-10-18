Manyavar appoints Ram Charan as brand ambassador

Manyavar has announces the appointment of Ram Charan as the brand ambassador. Manyavar has released a new campaign #TaiyaarHokarAiye marking the onset of the wedding and festive season.

The film comes to life as we witness a father fully immersed in the wedding preparations of his son. The film portrays the evolving relationship between a father and son, symbolizing the timeless family values of guidance, responsibility, and understanding. As the story reaches its crescendo, it leaves you with a powerful message: while the son readies himself for his wedding, he carries with him the profound knowledge and love handed down by his father, preparing him for the remarkable journey that lies ahead.

Speaking about this association, Ram Charan said, "I am excited to be associated with Manyavar, a brand that has consistently redefined men's festive fashion in India. Manyavar's commitment to innovation, tradition, and family values resonates deeply with my own principles, making this partnership particularly special to me. It is always a moment of pride and joy to celebrate weddings & festivities and what better way than by making a style statement in Manyavar.”