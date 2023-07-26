MIB urges private satellite TV Channels to fulfill public service broadcasting duties

The Ministry of Information and Broadcasting(MIB) has issued an advisory on Tuesday, once again drawing the attention of all private satellite TV channels to undertake Public Service Broadcasting (PSB) in accordance with Clause 35 of the Guidelines for Uplinking and Downlinking of Satellite Television Channels in India, dated 09.11.2022. The advisory, originally issued on 30.01.2023, aimed to guide broadcasters on content, accounting, reporting, and identification of PSB Obligations.

As part of the compliance process, channels were instructed to file monthly reports starting from 01.03.2023. To facilitate an easy and efficient procedure for PSB obligations, the Ministry also provided broadcasters with a bulk uploading facility for online filing of the PSB Report on the Broadcast Seva Portal (BS Portal).

To ensure the timely fulfillment of PSB obligations, the Ministry reiterates its directive to all private satellite TV channels authorized by MIB to upload their monthly PSB Reports on the BS Portal no later than the 7th day of the following month.