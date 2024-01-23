comScore

Moneycontrol beats Economic Times to become business news leader

No. 1 in unique viewers; more than double of ET in page views, and over four times bigger in times spent.

By  MoneycontrolJan 23, 2024 7:43 AM
Moneycontrol’s complete dominance in this domain was also evident in time spends. The 863 million minutes Moneycontrol readers spent reading its pages in December was four times more than that spent on ET (199 million minutes).

Moneycontrol has beaten The Economic Times (ET), making it the clear digital leader in business, markets and finance news in India. It has surpassed ET in all major rating categories – according to the latest viewership data from Comscore, which measures digital readership. With 30.02 million unique viewers, Moneycontrol grew by 9 percent in December 2023 to forge ahead of ET (28.6 million) in readership size and monthly traffic.

Moneycontrol consolidated and extended its lead over ET in page views and time spent. These are the two key metrics of digital reader engagement and sustainable competitive advantage.

The platform garnered 368 million pageviews in December - more than double the pageviews of the No. 2 in this category, ET (173 million). In fact, Moneycontrol’s pageviews in this period, with 13% growth, accounted for more than the combined pageviews of ET and Mint (137 million).

The latest data further cements Moneycontrol’s position as the No. 1 destination for business news in India and is a testimony to the trust reposed by our readers.

Thank you dear readers for your continued support.


First Published on Jan 23, 2024 7:43 AM

