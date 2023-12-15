Mumbai user placed food orders worth Rs 42.3 lakh on Swiggy in 2023: Swiggy Report

Food delivery platform Swiggy has released its annual year-ender report that has insights into how and what India ordered this year. The 2023 ‘Swiggy Wrap’ report looks at the ordering trends of the year, tidbits on their best customers and the biggest orders made on the platform. There are 6,64,46,312 unique dishes on Swiggy’s menu across the country but 5028 users who searched for ‘Swiggy’ on Swiggy, and the 1682 users who searched for ‘order’ didn't find anything.

Biggest Swiggy trends of 2023

A user from Mumbai, who placed food orders worth Rs 42.3 lakh.

Maximum orders were by user accounts in Chennai, Delhi, and Hyderabad who have placed more than 10,000 orders each.

The biggest party host came from Jhansi by placing an order with 269 items. With 207 pizzas ordered in a single day, it was no small pizza party at a household in Bhubaneswar.

What India relished

Gulab Jamuns outshined the usual suspect Roshogollas with over 7.7 million orders during Durga Pujo.

Masala Dosa was the top favourite in veg orders for all nine days of Navaratri.

Idli reigned supreme when a customer from Hyderabad spent 6 lakhs on them.

Anime triumphed over K-pop, as Japanese cuisine saw 2x more orders compared to its Korean counterpart. Bangalore believed in having its cake and eating it too. With 8.5 million orders placed for everyone’s favourite chocolate cake, the city was honoured as the ‘Cake Capital’.

Love and temptation made for a perfect pairing during Valentine's Day 2023, as India ordered 271 cakes per minute. A user from Nagpur ordered 92 cakes in a single day, and probably ate it for breakfast, lunch, dinner, and repeat.

Savouring sensibly

Highest orders on Swiggy Gourmet happened on Father’s Day this year.

With over 2.1 million orders for sugar-free desserts were made in 2023 by using Swiggy Guiltfree.

Vegans made an intense foray to become the most common dietary preference, as orders on Swiggy Guiltfree witnessed a significant rise of 146 percent for vegan orders.

2023 was the International Year of Millets and the app saw a 124 percent growth in orders for millet-based dishes on Guiltfree and a 38 percent increase in search queries for them. Foxtail, buckwheat, jowar, bajra, ragi, rajgira, and amaranth were the most searched keywords in the healthy food category.

The return of the Big B

BIRYANI – scored big, topping the charts as the most-ordered dish on Swiggy for the eighth straight year.

India ordered 2.5 biryanis per second in 2023. For every 5.5 chicken biryanis, there was one veg biryani ordered. The love for biryani expanded with 2.49 million users making a debut on Swiggy with a biryani order.

Biryani has been searched for a staggering 40,30,827 times on the platform. Every 6th biryani was ordered from Hyderabad and the champion of the biryani brigade was a Swiggy user from the city who ordered 1633 biryanis this year. That is more than 4 biryanis a day.

A Biryani-loving family in Chandigarh ordered 70 plates in a single go during the nail-biting India Vs. Pak World Cup match in October. Swiggy was clocking over 250 Biryani orders per minute during this match.

Trends on Swiggy instamart

If one puts all those who ordered from Swiggy instamart’s top five cities in a country, it would be the 17th most populated in the world.

A gentleman from Jaipur placed 67 orders on Swiggy instamart in a single day.

The single highest order was worth Rs 31,748. This user from Chennai stocked up on coffee, juice, cookies, nachos, and chips But the fastest delivery of the year was in Delhi, where Swiggy instamart delivered a packet of instant noodles in 65 seconds.

The biggest mango lovers reside in Bangalore. The city ordered more mangoes than Mumbai and Hyderabad put together.

Milk, followed by curd and onions was the most searched item on Swiggy instamart.