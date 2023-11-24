comScore

Nikhil Kamath spreads word of caution against new scam targeting Zerodha customers

The scammer approached the client with the promise of an unrevealed reward that the client was set to receive. The catch here was the demand of a registration fee of Rs.1.8 lakh to start a domino effect.

By  Storyboard18Nov 24, 2023 10:44 AM
Nikhil Kamath spreads word of caution against new scam targeting Zerodha customers
The scammer went to such heights to forge bank statements to make the client believe in the schemes authenticity. Kamath took to X to mention this and issue caution.

Zerodha’s Nikhil Kamath spread a word of caution following an attempted scam. A Zerodha employee tried to siphon millions off a client. The scammer approached the client with the promise of an unrevealed reward that the client was set to receive. The catch here was the demand of a registration fee of Rs.1.8 lakh to start a domino effect.

The scammer went to such heights to forge bank statements to make the client believe in the schemes authenticity. Kamath took to X to mention this and issue caution.

Luckily, the client refused to part with any money. And, instead informed Zerodha about the interaction.

Kamath shared, "There are now fake clone apps that scammers can use to create videos of P&L statements, ledgers and other reports of trading platforms and bank accounts. These scams are increasing exponentially, and we need to use every opportunity to educate people around us to be suspicious of people claiming to be representatives of large companies and promising a lot of money. By default question the authenticity of any document shown unless it is directly accessed from the source.” He added that the problem of fraud will continue to get worse as artificial intelligence (AI) tools become more accessible.

Kamath has emphasised the necessity for clients to cross-verify information with the respective brokerage firm.


First Published on Nov 24, 2023 10:44 AM

