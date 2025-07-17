Tomorrowland fire blaze: Iconic main stage destroyed just days before festival kickoff

A massive fire broke out at the Tomorrowland festival grounds in Boom, Belgium, on Wednesday, completely gutting the main stage of the world-renowned electronic dance music festival just days before its official start.

The fire sent thick plumes of smoke into the sky, triggering panic among the more than 1,000 workers present at the site preparing for Friday's grand opening.

According to a report by The Mirror, the blaze began on the right side of the main stage and quickly spread, reducing the elaborate structure to a charred frame.

Videos circulating online showed workers fleeing the scene, with fireworks audibly going off in the background. It's unclear whether the fireworks contributed to the fire.

Emergency services rushed to the site, with firefighters battling the flames through heavy smoke. While the full extent of the damage is still being assessed, VRT News reported that local authorities have asked nearby residents to stay indoors and shut windows due to concerns over air quality. Fortunately, the smoke has been declared non-toxic.

Fire crews expressed concerns that the blaze could spread to adjacent wooded areas. Meanwhile, the cause of the fire remains under investigation, and no festival attendees were present at the time of the incident.

A Tomorrowland spokesperson told local media, "Our priority now is the safety of our visitors and those in the surrounding area."