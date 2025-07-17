            
  • Home
  • social-media
  • tomorrowland-fire-blaze-iconic-main-stage-destroyed-just-days-before-festival-kickoff-75034

Tomorrowland fire blaze: Iconic main stage destroyed just days before festival kickoff

A large fire engulfed the iconic main stage at Belgium's Tomorrowland festival site just days before the event's grand opening. Over 1,000 workers were onsite during the blaze, though no injuries have been reported so far.

By  Storyboard18Jul 17, 2025 8:39 AM
Tomorrowland fire blaze: Iconic main stage destroyed just days before festival kickoff
The blaze began on the right side of the main stage and quickly spread, reducing the elaborate structure to a charred frame. (Image: X)

A massive fire broke out at the Tomorrowland festival grounds in Boom, Belgium, on Wednesday, completely gutting the main stage of the world-renowned electronic dance music festival just days before its official start.

The fire sent thick plumes of smoke into the sky, triggering panic among the more than 1,000 workers present at the site preparing for Friday's grand opening.

According to a report by The Mirror, the blaze began on the right side of the main stage and quickly spread, reducing the elaborate structure to a charred frame.

Videos circulating online showed workers fleeing the scene, with fireworks audibly going off in the background. It's unclear whether the fireworks contributed to the fire.

Emergency services rushed to the site, with firefighters battling the flames through heavy smoke. While the full extent of the damage is still being assessed, VRT News reported that local authorities have asked nearby residents to stay indoors and shut windows due to concerns over air quality. Fortunately, the smoke has been declared non-toxic.

Fire crews expressed concerns that the blaze could spread to adjacent wooded areas. Meanwhile, the cause of the fire remains under investigation, and no festival attendees were present at the time of the incident.

A Tomorrowland spokesperson told local media, "Our priority now is the safety of our visitors and those in the surrounding area."

This year's festival, which is scheduled to run from July 18 to 27, is expected to draw over 400,000 music lovers from around the globe. The main stage, a visual and thematic centrepiece of Tomorrowland, was set to bring to life this year's theme: The World of Orbyz, according to a Mensjournal report.


Tags
First Published on Jul 17, 2025 8:39 AM

More from Storyboard18

Digital

If YouTube, Netflix, Google have child filters, why don't quick commerce apps? Viral LinkedIn post sparks debate

If YouTube, Netflix, Google have child filters, why don't quick commerce apps? Viral LinkedIn post sparks debate

Digital

$8 bn trial kicks off against Meta leaders over Facebook data harvesting

$8 bn trial kicks off against Meta leaders over Facebook data harvesting

Brand Marketing

Labubu Doll sparks bizarre rumours, netizens link it to The Simpsons' infamous Pazuzu episode

Labubu Doll sparks bizarre rumours, netizens link it to The Simpsons' infamous Pazuzu episode

Brand Marketing

Zomato's SRK ad: A high-budget diversion from real issues?

Zomato's SRK ad: A high-budget diversion from real issues?

Brand Makers

What's Linda Yaccarino up to post-X? Former CEO shares life update on social media

What's Linda Yaccarino up to post-X? Former CEO shares life update on social media

Brand Marketing

Tesla debuts in India with Mumbai showroom - and a flood of memes

Tesla debuts in India with Mumbai showroom - and a flood of memes

Brand Makers

SC summons Samay Raina, four other comedians over alleged jokes targeting disabled community

SC summons Samay Raina, four other comedians over alleged jokes targeting disabled community