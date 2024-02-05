comScore

Omnicom acquires post production studio ‘Coffee & TV’

Through this acquisition, the first step would be the studio’s London HQ and roll out Creative Studios in New York, Los Angeles and Austin.

The acquisition includes Coffee & TV’s long-form picture finishing facility, Residence Pictures. Coffee & TV and Residence Pictures management will continue to serve in their current roles, stated a report. (Image source: Facebook)

Advertising and marketing conglomerate Omnicom acquires post production studio Coffee & TV. The move is aimed at strengthening the newly formed Omnicom Content Studios and its offerings. The move will also fuel international expansion for Coffee & TV, stated a report.

Through this acquisition, the first step would be the studio’s London HQ and roll out Creative Studios in New York, Los Angeles and Austin. On the United States expansion, chief executive officer Derek Moore is leading the charge.

Supported by managing director Leonie Moreton, both of them will work with Dave Colon, president, Omnicom Content Studios. They will ensure that Coffee & Table is able to ‘scale its unique culture, empower creativity and deliver exceptional craft.’

The acquisition includes Coffee & TV’s long-form picture finishing facility, Residence Pictures. Coffee & TV and Residence Pictures management will continue to serve in their current roles, stated a report.


