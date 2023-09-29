Omnicom Media Group bags Uber’s global media business

Omnicom Media Group (OMG) UK has won the global media business of ride-hailing, food delivery, and freight transport services company Uber. Its previous incumbent WPP’s Essencemediacom retains the operations of its Asia Pacific business. The pitching process began in June 2023.
As per the mandate, the global media network will handle media strategy, planning and buying across North America, Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA) and Latin America (LATAM), a media report stated.
Recently, the global media company retained the account of HSBC globally, and OMG’s PHD won Grupo Bimbo’s global media account. OMG had also bagged the account of Beiersdorf in North America and Europe.
The media business of Uber had been given to Mediacom in 2020.