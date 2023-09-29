comScore

Quantum Brief

Omnicom Media Group bags Uber’s global media business

Its previous incumbent, WPP’s Essencemediacom retains the operations of its Asia Pacific business.

By  Storyboard18Sep 29, 2023 11:04 AM
Omnicom Media Group bags Uber’s global media business
The media business of Uber had been given to Mediacom in 2020. (Representative Image: Afif Ramdhasuma via Unsplash)

Omnicom Media Group (OMG) UK has won the global media business of ride-hailing, food delivery, and freight transport services company Uber. Its previous incumbent WPP’s Essencemediacom retains the operations of its Asia Pacific business. The pitching process began in June 2023.

As per the mandate, the global media network will handle media strategy, planning and buying across North America, Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA) and Latin America (LATAM), a media report stated.

Recently, the global media company retained the account of HSBC globally, and OMG’s PHD won Grupo Bimbo’s global media account. OMG had also bagged the account of Beiersdorf in North America and Europe.

The media business of Uber had been given to Mediacom in 2020.


Tags
First Published on Sep 29, 2023 11:04 AM

More from Storyboard18

Quantum Brief

TRAI issues consultation paper on digital transformation through the 5G ecosystem

TRAI issues consultation paper on digital transformation through the 5G ecosystem

Quantum Brief

Amazon puts its $20.6 bn media account up for review

Amazon puts its $20.6 bn media account up for review

Quantum Brief

Minister Rajeev Chandrasekhar defends net neutrality amidst telco push for OTT charges

Minister Rajeev Chandrasekhar defends net neutrality amidst telco push for OTT charges

Quantum Brief

Rahul Shivshankar to host CNN-News18’s upcoming show ‘The Hard Facts’

Rahul Shivshankar to host CNN-News18’s upcoming show ‘The Hard Facts’

Quantum Brief

BigMuscles Nutrition signs Hardik Pandya as brand ambassador

BigMuscles Nutrition signs Hardik Pandya as brand ambassador

Quantum Brief

Wipro Consumer Care introduces seventh edition of Santoor Scholarship Program

Wipro Consumer Care introduces seventh edition of Santoor Scholarship Program

Quantum Brief

Nikhil Kamath-backed Third Wave Coffee raises $35 million from Creaegis, others

Nikhil Kamath-backed Third Wave Coffee raises $35 million from Creaegis, others