P&G rolls out ‘P&G Supply Chain Catalyst Fund’ for startups and innovators

Procter & Gamble India (P&G India), maker of brands like Gillette, Whisper, Vicks etc. announced a ₹300 crore ‘P&G Supply Chain Catalyst Fund’ to collaborate with external partners and innovators, in co-creating solutions that accelerate its journey towards Supply 3.0 – the modern supply chain ecosystem.

This fund will provide an opportunity to start ups and innovators to collaborate with P&G on business solutions customized to create the next level of supply: a supply chain that provides greater agility, flexibility, scalability, transparency and resilience.

The announcement is in line with the Prime Minister’s Gati Shakti initiative, which is an endeavour towards multi-modal connectivity in the country that will enhance seamless movement of goods and services through targeted interventions.

P&G India’s strategic investment, as part of ‘P&G Supply Chain Catalyst Fund’ will encompass a diverse array of initiatives, including supply chain optimization, digitization, capacity enhancement and sustainability, all designed to catalyze the company’s supply chain prowess.

This new fund is part of P&G India’s ‘vGROW’ program that focuses on identifying and collaborating with start-ups, small businesses, individuals, and large organizations offering innovative industry-leading business solutions.

LV Vaidyanathan, chief executive officer, P&G India Subcontinent said, “We are as committed to the nation’s progress as we are to serving consumers with superior products every day. With the ‘P&G Supply Chain Catalyst’ fund, we are focused on co-creating innovative solutions that enhance the very backbone of our operations - the supply chain. We are confident that focused interventions in the supply chain will have a positive impact on our overall priorities including constructive disruption and productivity.”

He further added, “Six years ago, we launched ‘vGROW’ – with the vision to create a platform to foster collaboration and partnerships with external partners and suppliers, to solve business challenges and provide a breeding ground to emerging startups across the country. With this fund, we have committed spends of more than ₹1800 Crore to date in business solutions through vGROW. We strongly believe that a healthy dissatisfaction with the status quo will help us raise the bar on constructive disruption and better serve consumers, customers, and communities.”