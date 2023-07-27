Parle remains most chosen in-home FMCG brand; Britannia tops OOH category: Kantar

Homegrown biscuit brand Parle remained the most chosen brand among fast-moving consumer products in India in 2022, topping the rankings for the 11th year in a row, according to Kantar India’s annual Brand Footprint report released on Wednesday.

The report has evaluated the top FMCG brands of 2022 by their Consumer Reach Points (CRPs), which gauge the brand's popularity based on actual consumer purchases and the frequency of those purchases within a calendar year. In essence, CRPs measure the brand's mass appeal by considering both its market penetration and the frequency of consumer purchases.

Britannia, Amul, Clinic Plus and Tata Consumer Products are the other top brands on the list after Parle.

With a CRP score of 7449 million, Parle holds the top spot for a record 11th year in a row. Parle reported a 9 percent growth in CRP compared to the previous year’s rankings. Meanwhile, CRP of Britannia grew 16 percent while that of Amul increased 3 percent in the current rankings compared to the year ago period.

Speaking to Storyboard18 about this year’s report and rankings, K. Ramakrishnan, managing director- South Asia, Worldpanel Division at Kantar says, “Brands which work on penetration and on frequency, these are the ones that tend to top in the rankings.”

Four new brands - Balaji, Lux, Sunsilk, and Nirma - joined the Billion CRP club in 2022. Over the last five years, the number of brands in the billion CRP club has increased from 16 to 28.

More than half of the brands grew in terms of CRP. This number is highest in the Foods & Beverage categories.

The report also highlights that Sunfeast, Haldiram’s and Sunsilk are the top three brands that gained the most when it comes to penetration last year compared to 2021. With a 2,162 million CRP and a 9 points increase in rank, Sunfeast moved in the Top 10 list on the back of expanding in more categories and innovation.

"ITC Ltd's snack brand, Bingo, also entered the top 50 brands, improving its rank from 54th in 2021 to 41st in 2022.

It is to be noted that this year’s report splits the most chosen brands across in-home and the newly launched out-of-home (OOH) list for the first time. The OOH list has been introduced keeping in mind the evolution in the behaviour and preferences of the Indian consumer especially as we come out of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Britannia leads the way in the inaugural OOH brand rankings with 498 million CRP’s. It is followed by Haldiram’s, Cadbury, Balaji and Parle. The five most chosen OOH beverage brands in India include Frooti, Thums Up, Amul, Maaza, and Sprite.

“The thing that we carried through even while coming out of pandemic is snacking. We continue to binge and what we used to snack a lot at home alone is now come out of home as well. Therefore, snacking and beverages have been strong in there,” explains Ramakrishnan.

Beverages is the fastest growing category this year registering 24 percent growth in penetration over 2021. The growth has been driven by both hot and cold beverages and with brands such as Nescafe that has also worked on their pack size and packaging. Meanwhile, health and beauty brands growing slower as sector is growing slow with barely 1 percent growth in penetration.

“Nescafe has also been called out globally as one of the strongest gainers in penetration and one interesting statistic is that if they added 100 number of new customers to the brand Nescafe in the year 2022, around 60 percent of them came from India. So, that shows the extent to which Indian consumers can influence any global ranking,” says Ramakrishnan.

Meanwhile, the findings state that while dairy brands have low penetration but they have higher frequency to have more reach points.