PMJ Jewels launches Sitara Collection, superstar Mahesh Babu’s daughter Sitara becomes face of PMJ on Times Square Billboard

PMJ Jewels, a South Indian jewellery brand, made a dramatic global entry with its SITARA collection endorsed by the debut of superstar Mahesh Babu’s 11-year-old daughter Sitara on the famous Times Square Billboard in New York on America’s Independence Day on July 4.

Brands like Flipkart, Laxmi, Pepper Content, Chingari, Mohun Bagan Football Club, ICICI Prudential, Classplus have also advertised on Times Square, one of the most coveted spots in global advertising.

Imtiyaz Vilatra, country head, Posterscope India, told Storyboard18, “The chance of your brand not getting noticed is minimal to none at Times Square. The space primarily helps in building brand awareness, brand recognition and repetition.” and added, “On the busiest days, Times Square sees pedestrian counts of over 460,000 people. Those tourists typically snap photos and selfies for social media, which means that your ad will experience a significant amount of additional impressions beyond the eyeballs of Times Square.”

Posterscope has helped a lot of Indian brands like ICICI Prudential and others advertise on premium Times Square spots.

Indian brands benefit a lot from advertising on Times Square. In the past, content marketplace Pepper Content ramped up its Series A funding celebration with a Times Square splash. The brand was on the NASDAQ Tower for a day where it announced the funding news along with images of its content creators.