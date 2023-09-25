Policybazaar targets woman; rolls out three part brand campaign on term life insurance

Policybazaar unveils a three-part brand campaign, which brings out the critical need for every Indian woman to buy term life insurance independent of her spouse. Traditionally, a family’s financial security is associated solely with men. This overlooks the emotional and financial void a family faces if the wife or mother figure passes away. Policybazaar’s campaign portrays this gap, urging women to own their role in their family’s financial well-being, and secure their loved one’s future with term insurance.

Agar mujhe kuch ho jaata toh...?

The ads showcase the motherly instinct of wanting to protect your child even if you are not around. The first ad opens with a cancer survivor tending to her daughter’s needs, simultaneously fretting how much the child’s life would have had to change had she not survived. She adds that this sobering realization has made her choose some semblance of certainty for her daughter – as she has invested in her own term insurance, just like her husband.

Zimmedari hum dono ki hai...

Another ad brings out the pangs of responsibility a mother feels even when her child is in the womb. A pregnant woman, sitting in a hospital, says that making sure her yet-to-be-born child gets the best opportunities in life is the couple’s shared responsibility. She adds that she, too, has bought term insurance so that both can do justice to their kid’s dreams even in the worst circumstances.

Sirf ek salary pe ghar nahin chalta...

The campaign aptly depicts the ground reality of a modern household, in which a woman’s financial contribution is no less than a man’s. All three ads are connected by the common thread of women actively buying insurance, embracing the responsibility that comes with the changing dynamics.

Sai Narayan, chief marketing officer at Policybazaar, says, "Our brand’s tagline is “Har Family Hogi Insured,” and that can only happen when women are factored in as equals. Term insurance tailored for women is a critical yet underexplored segment; we believe it holds immense potential. The storytelling in these ad films mirrors the evolving societal dynamics where an increasing number of women are taking charge of financial matters, particularly concerning their children. Our in-house research further affirms that women are increasingly becoming the primary decision-makers when it comes to purchasing term insurance. Through this campaign, Policybazaar drives home the message and encourages more women to invest in a financially secure future for their loved ones."

The brand has also in the past collaborated with its insurer partners in making women-centric term plans easily accessible, like the independent homemaker term plan.