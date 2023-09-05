Rahul Dravid goes full Bollywood in Farmley and Talented's new ad film

The new Farmley ad films featuring Rahul Dravid have merged two worlds - cricket and cinema. Famously known as “The Wall” in the cricketing world, Dravid steps into the shoes of an iconic character from the movie ‘Deewar.’ The connection between ‘The Wall’ and ‘Deewar’ has been conveyed through humorous spoofs in these two films, launched by Farmley and Talented.Agency, in collaboration with production house Momo Media.

Although the films garnered attention and established a link with an iconic character, it's Rahul's appearance in boot-cut trousers, a deep blue shirt, and sleek black hair against a rustic backdrop that made these films all the more entertaining.

The film even adds a humorous twist and pays homage to a popular dialogue we all remember: “Mere paas maa hai” from the movie Deewar.

"We knew we had to achieve two things - create a quintessential Rahul Dravid ad and make it unbelievably hilarious.”

'The Wall' had been on our minds for a while, but it was the craftsmanship, acting, and dialogues that made all the difference," says Prashant Gopalakrishnan, founding partner at Talented.

Aman Gupta, Head of Marketing at Farmley, shares, "We didn't want to use Rahul as a prop in the end slate like most celebrity-led films. We really wanted to bring his acting, his personality, and wit to the screens."

"We wanted to show that Rahul can embody a character that was exactly opposite to his own personality, and can still give a terrific performance." Prashant Gopalakrishnan, founding partner at Talented.

As the cricket fever takes its pace with the Asia Cup and the World Cup, there will be an influx of ads that will be centric to cricket and popular culture, but breaking the clutter is easier said than done.