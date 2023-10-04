Ranjan Pai to invest in unicorn beauty brand Purplle

Billionaire investor Ranjan Pai, the chairman of the Manipal Group, is in talks to make a significant investment in the beauty ecommerce unicorn Purplle, according to a Moneycontrol report.

According to Moneycontrol, Pai is likely to buy JSW Ventures' shares in the firm for Rs 60-70 crore. This would be the second instance of JSW Ventures offloading shares in Purplle in five months. In May, JSW Ventures sold a partial stake to Abu Dhabi Investment Authority (ADIA), scoring an 18X return on its initial investment.

Pai has invested in companies including Byju’s, FirstCry, BlueStone, among others.