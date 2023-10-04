comScore

Quantum Brief

Ranjan Pai to invest in unicorn beauty brand Purplle

According to Moneycontrol, Pai is likely to buy JSW Ventures' shares in the firm for Rs 60-70 crore. This would be the second instance of JSW Ventures offloading shares in Purplle in five months.

By  Storyboard18Oct 4, 2023 1:56 PM
Ranjan Pai to invest in unicorn beauty brand Purplle
Established in 2012 by Manish Taneja and Rahul Dash, Purplle has investments from Premji Invest, Blume Ventures, Kedaara Capital, Goldman Sachs etc. (Representative Image: Raphael Lovaski via Unsplash)

Billionaire investor Ranjan Pai, the chairman of the Manipal Group, is in talks to make a significant investment in the beauty ecommerce unicorn Purplle, according to a Moneycontrol report.

According to Moneycontrol, Pai is likely to buy JSW Ventures' shares in the firm for Rs 60-70 crore. This would be the second instance of JSW Ventures offloading shares in Purplle in five months. In May, JSW Ventures sold a partial stake to Abu Dhabi Investment Authority (ADIA), scoring an 18X return on its initial investment.

Pai has invested in companies including Byju’s, FirstCry, BlueStone, among others.

Established in 2012 by Manish Taneja and Rahul Dash, Purplle has investments from Premji Invest, Blume Ventures, Kedaara Capital, Goldman Sachs etc. The platform hosts numerous homegrown direct-to-consumer (D2C) products and other leading brands from the category.


Tags
First Published on Oct 4, 2023 1:56 PM

More from Storyboard18

Quantum Brief

Publicis makes changes to its work-from-home policy

Publicis makes changes to its work-from-home policy

Quantum Brief

Superdry sells its South Asian IP assets to Reliance Brands for £40 million

Superdry sells its South Asian IP assets to Reliance Brands for £40 million

Quantum Brief

Enforcement Directorate summons Ranbir Kapoor in connection to Mahadev Online Book app

Enforcement Directorate summons Ranbir Kapoor in connection to Mahadev Online Book app

Quantum Brief

Domino's slashes pizza rates to compete with smaller and newer rivals

Domino's slashes pizza rates to compete with smaller and newer rivals

Quantum Brief

Mahindra & Mahindra aims to boost revenue by increasing its global footprint

Mahindra & Mahindra aims to boost revenue by increasing its global footprint

Quantum Brief

Suhana Masala launches new ad campaign; promotes new Gujarat spice range

Suhana Masala launches new ad campaign; promotes new Gujarat spice range

Quantum Brief

Goodknight challenges gender stereotypes with new campaign starring actor Zeeshan Ayyub

Goodknight challenges gender stereotypes with new campaign starring actor Zeeshan Ayyub