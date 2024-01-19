Ranveer Singh and Rashmika Mandanna feature in Meesho’s new campaign targeted at GenZ

Meesho unveiled its latest campaign- ‘Jab Meesho pe hain latest trends, toh sochna kyun just maximise’. Focusing on the preferences of Gen Z, Meesho introduces #Trendz, a curated collection that embodies the latest fashion trends.

At the heart of the campaign is a visual narrative featuring Ranveer Singh and Rashmika Mandanna. The campaign features a series of short films showcasing Ranveer and Rashmika adorned with an abundance of clothes, bags and jewellery as they struggle to choose from the myriad options available on Meesho. Through this campaign, Meesho aims to establish itself as a trendy fashion destination where customers can access the latest fashion trends at affordable prices.

As part of the pre-launch phase, the brand put the star of its campaign (the trendy apparel) in a transparent refrigerated truck which made the rounds of Bengaluru. The reasoning behind employing the refrigerated truck is to communicate the freshness of the trends and how they need refrigeration to preserve their goodness.

The truck sparked both offline and online conversations which were further driven by fashion influencers like Urfi Javed along with paparazzi such as Viral Bhayani. The brand conceptualised an Instagram page, which shared information about the truck’s day-to-day movements around the city. Audiences on social media created a buzz, accumulating a reach of 100 million within four days across social media platforms.

Nilesh Gupta, General Manager, Growth at Meesho, said, “Fashion is ever-evolving and many people struggle with finding the latest fashion trends at affordable prices. Over the years, we have always tried to provide our customers with the best products without compromising on price and quality. Our latest campaign ‘Meesho #trendz’ is strategically curated to provide an authentic and accessible platform for fashion enthusiasts who value both style and savings. By associating with trend-setters Ranveer and Rashmika and leveraging humour, we aim to create an ever-lasting bond with the audience.”

Meesho has also associated with Swiggy Instamart to further amplify the product offerings by giving customers complimentary jewellery whenever they shop for cold items (items that need to be packed in an insulated package) on Instamart.