Ranveer Singh formally publicizes himself as co-founder of Bold Care

This announcement comes on the heels of Bold Care's wildly successful #TakeBoldCareofHer campaign, which featured Singh in a series of humorous and thought-provoking videos that tackled common misconceptions and taboos surrounding men's sexual health.

By  Storyboard18Feb 13, 2024 1:12 PM
Bold Care announced partnership with Bollywood superstar Ranveer Singh joining as the co-founder, marking a significant step in the brand's mission to normalize conversations about men's sexual health and empower them to prioritize their well-being. (Image source: Moneycontrol)

Bold Care announced partnership with Bollywood superstar Ranveer Singh joining as the co-founder, marking a significant step in the brand's mission to normalize conversations about men's sexual health and empower them to prioritize their well-being.

Rajat Jadhav, Founder & CEO of Bold Care, shared his enthusiasm about Ranveer's involvement, stating, "Ranveer's energy, authenticity, and commitment to breaking stigmas perfectly align with our brand values. The #TakeBoldCareofHer campaign was a game-changer, and his co-foundership is a testament to his belief in our mission. We're confident that with Ranveer on board, we can reach even more men and create a positive impact on their lives."


First Published on Feb 13, 2024 1:12 PM

