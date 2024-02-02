Ranveer Singh turns investor and brand ambassador for Aman Gupta’s BoAt

Bollywood star Ranveer Singh has invested an undisclosed amount in consumer audio lifestyle brand ‘boAt’ and become a stakeholder in the company. As part of the contract, he has been appointed as the official face of boAt’s audio products and will feature in their upcoming campaign, ‘ Lost in Nirvana’.

With this partnership, Singh joins boAt’s list of brand ambassadors which includes celebrities such as Kiara Advani, Rashmika Mandanna, and cricket stars like Shreyas Iyer, Hardik Pandya, KL Rahul and Jemimah Rodrigues.

BoAt said that Ranveer Singh’s entrepreneurial skills and grasp of Gen Z and Millennial audio preferences make him a valuable asset for the company.

Aman Gupta, co-founder and CMO of boAt said, “ Ranveer’s infectious energy and passion for music resonate perfectly with boAt’s core values. His investment and strategic involvement validate our mission to revolutionise the audio experience in India. Together, we’ll push boundaries, redefine sound, and create a community that thrives on passion and innovation”.

Singh added, “boAt’s commitment to best-in-class sound and youth connect resonates deeply with me. Investing in their journey is more than just a financial decision; it’s about co-creating a revolution. Get ready for boAt to amplify the sound of India like never before!”.

The 360-degree campaign was conceptualised and executed with creative agency Talented. The campaign unfolds through ad films inviting audiences to experience the Nirvana range's features such as 120 hours of battery life, boAt signature sound, and active noise cancelling technology. Ranveer is seen in a never-before avatar as he leads viewers on a journey through the 'Lost in Nirvana' campaign.