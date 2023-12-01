comScore

Rapido comes up with "5 Nahi Toh 50" campaign to address frustration of customers

The ad campaign, featuring female protagonists, introduces Rapido Auto as the solution in a series of three ads.

By  Storyboard18Dec 1, 2023 10:02 AM
Rapido, the app-based commute service has come up with "5 Nahi Toh 50" guarantee auto campaign. This initiative promises users confirmed auto allocation in 5 minutes of search time. In case of any delay, customers are offered 50 Rapido coins as a reward.

The "5 Nahi Toh 50" concept embodies Rapido's commitment to addressing the frustration of commuters, particularly females, who often struggle to find autos promptly. The ad campaign, featuring female protagonists, introduces Rapido Auto as the solution in a series of three ads.

The films have been released in five languages, including Kannada, English, Hindi, Tamil, and Marathi.

Pavan Guntupalli, co-founder of Rapido, expressed his enthusiasm about the "5 Nahi Toh 50" initiative, stating, "At Rapido, we constantly strive to enhance the commuting experience for our customers. By introducing the '5 Nahi Toh 50' guarantee, we aim to address the common frustration of commuters waiting for an auto, revolutionising people's commute and providing a unique and rewarding experience. The move will also ensure a safer commute for women passengers who will not get stuck searching and negotiating with other autos."


