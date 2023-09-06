comScore

Quantum Brief

Reliance Retail acquires majority stake in Alia Bhatt’s brand Ed-a-Mamma

Isha Ambani said, "This aligns seamlessly with Reliance Brands' vision of fostering a more responsible future for the fashion industry."

By  Storyboard18Sep 6, 2023 5:33 PM
Reliance Retail acquires majority stake in Alia Bhatt’s brand Ed-a-Mamma
Alia Bhatt founded Ed-a-Mamma in 2020 online before expanding its presence to offline retail.

Isha Ambani-led Reliance Retail Ventures has signed a joint venture agreement to acquire a 51 percent stake in Ed-a-Mamma, a kid and maternity wear brand founded by Bollywood star Alia Bhatt.

Ambani, director, Reliance Retail Ventures, said, “At Reliance, we have always admired brands that lead with a strong purpose and embody a unique design ethos exemplified perfectly by Ed-a-Mamma and its founder Alia Bhatt. With sustainability as its core proposition the brand has garnered acclaim for its meticulous attention to detail, using ethically sourced materials and eco-conscious production processes. This aligns seamlessly with Reliance Brands‘ vision of fostering a more responsible future for the fashion industry."

The JV will see the brand grow into new categories such as personal care and baby furniture, children’s story books and an animated series, the company said in a statement. Bhatt founded Ed-a-Mamma in 2020 online before expanding its presence to offline retail.


Tags
First Published on Sep 6, 2023 5:33 PM

More from Storyboard18

Quantum Brief

Regulatory delays prolong legal ambiguity as betting firms continue to openly advertise

Regulatory delays prolong legal ambiguity as betting firms continue to openly advertise

Quantum Brief

AI threat: Indian news outlets seek balanced way to handle OpenAI's web crawler to protect content

AI threat: Indian news outlets seek balanced way to handle OpenAI's web crawler to protect content

Quantum Brief

PM Modi’s exclusive interview to Moneycontrol: What message does it carry?

PM Modi’s exclusive interview to Moneycontrol: What message does it carry?

Quantum Brief

Tata Consumer falls 2% after denying reports of buying Haldiram stake

Tata Consumer falls 2% after denying reports of buying Haldiram stake

Quantum Brief

Global news: HSBC picks Omnicom Media Group as its media agency

Global news: HSBC picks Omnicom Media Group as its media agency

Quantum Brief

YoungGuns Class Of 2023: Initiative’s Aarathi Bhat and Anjali Nand Kumar

YoungGuns Class Of 2023: Initiative’s Aarathi Bhat and Anjali Nand Kumar

Quantum Brief

Exclusive: Banning or targeting gaming has become a politically fashionable move, says Ashneer Grover

Exclusive: Banning or targeting gaming has become a politically fashionable move, says Ashneer Grover

Quantum Brief

Limca Sportz turns official sports drink for ICC Men's Cricket World Cup

Limca Sportz turns official sports drink for ICC Men's Cricket World Cup