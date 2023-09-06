Reliance Retail acquires majority stake in Alia Bhatt’s brand Ed-a-Mamma

Isha Ambani-led Reliance Retail Ventures has signed a joint venture agreement to acquire a 51 percent stake in Ed-a-Mamma, a kid and maternity wear brand founded by Bollywood star Alia Bhatt.
Ambani, director, Reliance Retail Ventures, said, “At Reliance, we have always admired brands that lead with a strong purpose and embody a unique design ethos exemplified perfectly by Ed-a-Mamma and its founder Alia Bhatt. With sustainability as its core proposition the brand has garnered acclaim for its meticulous attention to detail, using ethically sourced materials and eco-conscious production processes. This aligns seamlessly with Reliance Brands‘ vision of fostering a more responsible future for the fashion industry."
The JV will see the brand grow into new categories such as personal care and baby furniture, children’s story books and an animated series, the company said in a statement. Bhatt founded Ed-a-Mamma in 2020 online before expanding its presence to offline retail.