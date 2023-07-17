Reliance to acquire Alia Bhatt’s Ed-a-Mamma for Rs 300-350 Cr

Reliance Brands Ltd is set to acquire actress Alia Bhatt's children wear brand Ed-a-Mamma for Rs 300-350 crore. Bhatt upon realising that there was a genuine gap for a strong, homegrown Indian kids clothing brand thought of exploring the segment. When the process began of researching and developing, it was an eye opener for her. Bhatt’s cat’s name is Edward and since she is Edward’s mom, the brand name originated from there.
The acquisition is expected to strengthen Reliance’s kidswear portfolio. Ed-a-Mamma which started in 2020 has been selling its products through online platforms including AJIO, Myntra, Tat CLIQ, Amazon apart from its own webstore.
Currently, Reliance Brands has partnerships with renowned international brands in luxury, high premium and high street lifestyle segments like Burberry, Armani Exchange, Emporio Armani, Ferragamo, GAS, Giorgio Armani, Jimmy Choo, and Marks & Spencer among others.