Reliance to acquire Alia Bhatt’s Ed-a-Mamma for Rs 300-350 Cr

Reliance Brands Ltd is set to acquire actress Alia Bhatt's children wear brand Ed-a-Mamma for Rs 300-350 crore. Bhatt upon realising that there was a genuine gap for a strong, homegrown Indian kids clothing brand thought of exploring the segment. When the process began of researching and developing, it was an eye opener for her. Bhatt’s cat’s name is Edward and since she is Edward’s mom, the brand name originated from there.