Samsung rolls out a new campaign for its Galaxy smartphones

Cheil India’s new campaign for Samsung Galaxy smartphones elaborates on its exchange offers as the festive season approaches. The campaign features two Galaxy products from the house of Samsung. Galaxy S23 Ultra and Galaxy Z Flip5 are the centrepiece of this campaign as they address the needs of Gen Z and millennials with a variety of features.

The Galaxy S23 Ultra has a 200MP camera, Nightography to capture those late-night moments, a processor for all gamers, just to name a few. While the Galaxy Z Flip5 comes with a larger cover screen and lets you click hands free selfies with The Flex Cam.

“Keeping true to our philosophy of making great tech affordable, The Samsung S23 Series builds on the philosophy of affordability where consumers can choose upto 24M no cost EMI along with an unmatched exchange bonus on their old device driving our mission of Digital India” says Aditya Babbar, senior director, mobile business, Samsung India.

The campaign is anchored around a film and its essence is affordability. The film is about offers and the storyline is around siblings. How one avails the zero down payment offer on the Galaxy S23 Ultra and returns his old phone to his younger sister, and how she upgrades that for a Galaxy Z Flip5 with an additional discount. The follow-up ads establish the archetypal relationship that a brother-sister have and the role the Galaxy S23 Ultra plays in each aspect of their relationship.

“We have shared our Smartphones with our siblings and all we did was capture this moment in a tongue-in-cheek manner, not to mention the attractive offers that make it easier to upgrade to Galaxy phones” says Vikash Chemjong, CCO, Cheil India.