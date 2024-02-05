Saudi Arabia's tourism pivot: Lionel Messi and a $800 billion plan to transform The Kingdom into a tourism hotspot

Football star Lionel Messi returns to promote Saudi Arabia as a tourism destination in a campaign that says it wants to break down “walls” of “misconception” and break “outdated stereotypes.” The campaign called “Go Beyond What You Think” highlights the transformative power of travel.

In 2023, Messi shared photos from his trip to Diriyah in Saudi Arabia, as part of his contractual obligations tied to his partnership with the country’s tourism authority. The deal could earn him $25 million over three years, according to a report in the New York Times.

Saudi Arabia has a bold $800 billion plan to reimagine and reshape the country as a tourism hub in the Middle East, with new roads, airports, golf courses, cruise terminals and cities rising from the sand.

It’s part of Saudi’s Vision 2030 plan to diversify the economy. It includes, but not limited to-

Sindalah - Seven-star private-island resort with three ultra-luxe properties, 38 high-end restaurants and multiple superyacht marinas.

Qiddiya - Futuristic desert city of 600,000, dedicated to esports and gaming

Trojena - Space-age ski resort built above the desert

The Red Sea - A Maldives-style archipelago-powered by wind and solar energy, featuring 50 luxury resorts and 8000 hotel rooms spread across 22 islands

Dream of the Desert - 40-cabin luxury train service designed by the Arsenale Group from Italy

Cruise Saudi - To promote cruise tourism with an armada of ships including a $300-million ship