comScore

Quantum Brief

Sideways bags creative mandate for Pidilite’s Haisha Paints

Pidilite Industries Ltd (PIL) has recently made a foray in the paints segment with the launch of Haisha Paints in select geographies of the country.

By  Storyboard18Aug 14, 2023 11:41 AM
Sideways bags creative mandate for Pidilite’s Haisha Paints
Pidilite’s entry into the paints segment comes amid strong channel demand and subsequent range completion exercise. (Representative Image: Markus Spiske via Unsplash)

Sideways has secured the creative mandate for Pidilite’s latest product offering, Haisha Paints. Pidilite Industries Ltd (PIL) has recently made a foray in the paints segment with the launch of Haisha Paints in select geographies of the country.

Says Abhijit Avasthi, co-founder, Sideways, “I am extremely excited about the prospect of partnering Pidilite in making Haisha a significant, much-loved brand in the Paints category. The opportunity is challenging but huge. And the manner in which Pidilite is approaching the project is inspiring.”

Salil Dalal, chief business officer, Fevicol, Pidilite, says, “Pidilite has always built endearing brands by partnering closely with creative teams and giving them a free hand. Sideways and Pidilite will work together to build Haisha into a household brand, trusted by consumers, preferred by the trade and loved by the Paint Applicators.”

Haisha’s product portfolio is strategically designed to address key benefit gaps and price points within the decorative paints market. They have the advantage of a strong market distribution network nationwide and customer familiarity through other leading home improvement and adhesive brands like Fevicol, Dr. Fixit, M-Seal, etc.

Pidilite’s entry into the paints segment comes amid strong channel demand and subsequent range completion exercise. The agency is working to make the brand recognisable and beloved, much like its popular cousins, Fevicol and Dr. Fixit.


Tags
First Published on Aug 14, 2023 11:41 AM

More from Storyboard18

Quantum Brief

Zupee celebrates India's diversity through ‘Ajab Gajab Rang of India’ campaign ahead of Independence Day

Zupee celebrates India's diversity through ‘Ajab Gajab Rang of India’ campaign ahead of Independence Day

Quantum Brief

Explained: Tom Cruise’s brand playbook

Explained: Tom Cruise’s brand playbook

Quantum Brief

Explained: NCLT order on Zee-Sony merger scheme

Explained: NCLT order on Zee-Sony merger scheme

Quantum Brief

YoungGuns: Foster an environment of innovation to create campaigns that resonate deeply, says Mondelez's Nitin Saini

YoungGuns: Foster an environment of innovation to create campaigns that resonate deeply, says Mondelez's Nitin Saini

Quantum Brief

ITC's Sunfeast announces Shah Rukh Khan as new brand ambassador for Dark Fantasy

ITC's Sunfeast announces Shah Rukh Khan as new brand ambassador for Dark Fantasy

Quantum Brief

Integrated ad firm RK Swamy group files for IPO

Integrated ad firm RK Swamy group files for IPO

Quantum Brief

India transforming from trend-jacker to torchbearer in consumer tech and adtech space, says expert

India transforming from trend-jacker to torchbearer in consumer tech and adtech space, says expert