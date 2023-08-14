Sideways bags creative mandate for Pidilite’s Haisha Paints

Sideways has secured the creative mandate for Pidilite’s latest product offering, Haisha Paints. Pidilite Industries Ltd (PIL) has recently made a foray in the paints segment with the launch of Haisha Paints in select geographies of the country.

Says Abhijit Avasthi, co-founder, Sideways, “I am extremely excited about the prospect of partnering Pidilite in making Haisha a significant, much-loved brand in the Paints category. The opportunity is challenging but huge. And the manner in which Pidilite is approaching the project is inspiring.”

Salil Dalal, chief business officer, Fevicol, Pidilite, says, “Pidilite has always built endearing brands by partnering closely with creative teams and giving them a free hand. Sideways and Pidilite will work together to build Haisha into a household brand, trusted by consumers, preferred by the trade and loved by the Paint Applicators.”

Haisha’s product portfolio is strategically designed to address key benefit gaps and price points within the decorative paints market. They have the advantage of a strong market distribution network nationwide and customer familiarity through other leading home improvement and adhesive brands like Fevicol, Dr. Fixit, M-Seal, etc.