Skechers becomes Official Sports Footwear Partner of the Indian Olympic Association for Asian Games

The Asian Games will be held at Hangzhou, China from 23rd September 2023 to 8th October 2023.

By  Storyboard18Sep 8, 2023 1:06 PM
As the official sports footwear partner, Skechers will empower the Indian contingent with its footwear. (Representative Image: Raka Rachgo via Unsplash)

Skechers, the comfort technology company, announced its association with the Indian Olympic Association (IOA) as the ‘Official Sports Footwear Partner of Indian Olympic Association for the Hangzhou Asian Games’.

As the official sports footwear partner, Skechers will empower the Indian contingent with its footwear.

Skechers gave the athletes branded kits and provided Skechers Performance footwear to 10 specially chosen athletes at a formal send-off ceremony, which concluded earlier today.

Rahul Vira, chief executive officer, Skechers Asia, expressed his enthusiasm, stating, "We are honored to partner with the Indian Olympic Association for the Hangzhou Asian Games. At Skechers, we are committed to supporting elite athletes and enthusiasts with innovative products that help them reach for their best, and this collaboration was a natural extension of that commitment. We look forward to supporting Team India on their journey to excellence."


First Published on Sep 8, 2023 1:03 PM

