State of economy: IIMs struggle to place their students

IIM Lucknow has sent out a message to its previous batches, asking them to provide recruitment opportunities through their connections for 72 their unplaced students.

By  Storyboard18Jan 31, 2024 12:53 PM
This news is concerning. If IIM-L, known for its 100 placement is unable to place all of its students, what is the situation at other B schools? (Image sourced via official website)

The global job market is in a tough spot. Finding a job not just for employees looking for other opportunities but freshers too is getting tougher by the day. In India, while a similar situation persists, it is seemingly easier for freshers to find jobs if they hail from the IIT’s and IIM’s. Belief is that recruiters line up to hire those who went to one of these prestigious institutions.

IIM Lucknow is one such institution that has long boasted of a 100 percent placement rate i.e being able to place all of their students in great jobs. However, they too seem to be struggling. The institution has sent out a message to its previous batches, asking them to provide recruitment opportunities through their connections for their unplaced students. It’s not 5 or 10 students that we’re talking about. A total of 72 students are still unplaced.

This news is concerning. If IIM-L, known for its 100 placement is unable to place all of its students, what is the situation at other B schools? We can only imagine that it’s worse. While India is the world’s fastest growing economy, jobs are scarce. AI taking away jobs and scaring applicants is not helping either.

“Your supports is crucial to maintain the legacy of IIM Lucknow’s 100% placement record”, said the message.


First Published on Jan 31, 2024 12:53 PM

