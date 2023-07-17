comScore

Quantum Brief

Storyboard18 Insider: A startup founder dislikes social media; an agency under performance pressure; and more

Get your fix of sizzling hot gossip and inside stories.

By  Storyboard18Jul 17, 2023 9:47 AM
Storyboard18 Insider: A startup founder dislikes social media; an agency under performance pressure; and more
Catch all the inside industry stories and hot gossip on Storyboard18. (Representative Image: Tony Liao via Unsplash)

No Doglapan 

While many startup founders are busy building personal brands through either podcasting, content creation or appearing on TV reality show, this co-founder of an online travel agency (OTA) prefers to stay out of the virtual world. His argument is one cannot have 'money, power and fame' all at the same time. He rather ditch fame for money and power. He also exemplifies how a co-founder of a fintech platform was ousted from the company  because the executive, who was also a Shark Tank judge, became too popular on social media so much so that it added to his troubles. While others build virtual clout, this founder rather enjoy riches built from his online business in the offline world. Many would say wise decision as fame often comes with a cost.

Money, Money, Money, very funny…

Clients are approaching a few hot creative shops with an open mind. An open mind about ideas and commercials. Insiders tell Storyboad18 an agency that’s shining through in the awards circle and another production house that’s ruling the viral campaign chats no longer have to worry about their commercials being approved. Their track record, talent, and distribution channels are enough for clients to on-board them. Even in this economic climate, it seems that clients don’t mind spending on ideas that work and get famous. So is that one less excuse for some mainline agencies? 

Performance Pressure

A top creative agency is putting all its senior management together to draw a concrete business plan for H2. This agency hasn’t been in the spotlight for a while now. Insiders tell us they are keeping a low profile to fix their business problems and not go on a PR overdrive like they used to. Looks like agencies are taking performance pressure seriously more than ever before.


Tags
First Published on Jul 17, 2023 9:47 AM

More from Storyboard18

Quantum Brief

Bira91 collaborates with Accenture to drive growth and increase business agility

Bira91 collaborates with Accenture to drive growth and increase business agility

Quantum Brief

SUGAR Cosmetics makes OMD India its media agency

SUGAR Cosmetics makes OMD India its media agency

Quantum Brief

Roposo partners with Shopify as it bets big on creator commerce

Roposo partners with Shopify as it bets big on creator commerce

Quantum Brief

Sales of luxury cars zoom in 2023 after positive H1 results

Sales of luxury cars zoom in 2023 after positive H1 results

Quantum Brief

SoCheers Films' latest campaign for BGMI, evokes nostalgia amongst the gaming community

SoCheers Films' latest campaign for BGMI, evokes nostalgia amongst the gaming community

Quantum Brief

Goodknight’s implied value stands around Rs 30,000 crore

Goodknight’s implied value stands around Rs 30,000 crore

Quantum Brief

Zee replaces CEO Punit Goenka with an interim committee

Zee replaces CEO Punit Goenka with an interim committee

Quantum Brief

Reliance to acquire Alia Bhatt’s Ed-a-Mamma for Rs 300-350 Cr

Reliance to acquire Alia Bhatt’s Ed-a-Mamma for Rs 300-350 Cr