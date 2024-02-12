comScore

Stylist dyes client’s hair with Ujala; garners responses from Blinkit and Swiggy Instamart

In a viral video, stylist Rahul Kalshetty is seen dying his client’s hair with Ujala. Brand's have responded in a hilarious way. Find out.

By  Storyboard18Feb 12, 2024 4:13 PM
In colour therapy, blue is considered the direct opposite of yellow and yellowish-orange hues. Thus, employing blue can effectively counterbalance hair tones that appear overly yellow or orange.

A hairstylist’s experiment with bleached hair using Ujala has led to mass hysteria among netizens. This bizarre incident has also evoked reactions from instant delivery services including Blinkit and Swiggy Instamart.

In the viral video posted by the stylist, Rahul Kalshetty, he justifies that he conducted the experiment as per popular demand. Then he went ahead to apply Ujala, a liquid fabric enhancer known for whitening clothes, onto a client’s bleached yellowish hair.

In colour therapy, blue is considered the direct opposite of yellow and yellowish-orange hues. Thus, employing blue can effectively counterbalance hair tones that appear overly yellow or orange. However, resorting to a liquid fabric enhancer for this purpose is unorthodox and potentially hazardous.

However, it appeared to deliver satisfactory results as after Kalshetty washed his client’s hair, it came across as being whiter with tinges of blue. He did not specify whether using Ujala on hair affected its quality.

The video garnered colourful reactions.

Blinkit commented, “So this is why we are getting so many Ujala orders.” This quirky response received more than 17,000 likes.

Swiggy Instamart creatively penned, "Tujhse naraz nahi zindagi, HAIRan hu main," cleverly playing on the word "hair," garnering over 18,000 likes.

One user said, ‘Also apply red Harpic with a glossy touch of Black Hit’, while others added their suggestions including using beetroot juice, butter chicken gravy and mayonnaise. Another commented, "Roohafza try karo na bhai (Please try Roohafza)."

But before applying Ujala to the client's hair, Kalshetty had used it on his hair first. The hairstylist added that he and his team had previously used blue ball pen ink while experimenting with neutralizers.


