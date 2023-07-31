Suniel Shetty acquires minority stake in Pro Panja League; joins as equity partner

Pro Panja League, professional arm wrestling promotion, gets a major boost as Bollywood actor and entrepreneur Suniel Shetty joins the promotion as a minority stakeholder. Shetty has come on board as an equity partner at the group level.

Pro Panja League, launched by Bollywood actor and producer Parvin Dabas and Preeti Jhangiani, is currently hosting its inaugural season at the IGI Stadium in New Delhi. Pro Panja League is being aired on Sony Sports Ten 3 and Sony Sports Ten 3 HD and being exclusively livestreamed on FanCode.

Speaking of his association with the Pro Panja League, Shetty said, "My shareholding will be in single digit equity. For me, it was always about entering into the league and becoming a part of it. I honestly believe that after cricket, there is only one league that can be popular and that is Panja. Size does not matter when it comes to this sport. It's the strength, technique and the strength of your mind."

Dabas said, "We are thankful to Suniel Shetty for deciding to come on board with us and for recognising what we have been trying to achieve with the league.”