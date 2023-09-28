Taarak Mehta production house Neela Films launches gaming vertical Neela Mediatech

comScore

Neela Mediatech's primary mission is to leverage the show's audience viewer base of 60 million individuals.

Neela Films, renowned for its television show 'Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah,' (TMKOC) has digitally forayed into gaming, animation, and e-commerce with its new venture Neela Mediatech. The company has infused Rs 24 crore along with the rights to the IP, TMKOC. The new venture aims to reach 100 million game downloads by March 2024.

Neela Mediatech's primary mission is to leverage the show’s audience viewer base of 60 million individuals. The gaming vertical has debuted with 15 games and over five million downloads, while the YouTube Rhymes/ Baalgeet Channel has already crossed 1.5 million subscribers across various languages, including English, Hindi, Marathi, Punjabi and Bengali.

The new gaming portal christened, ‘TMKOC’ Play, short for ‘Tarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah’, will be based on the show's theme, reliving the television characters for the online audience going beyond television. The portal will host free-to-play games, cloud-based adventures, and blockchain-powered quests to virtual reality odysseys for the audience. It will also have animated shows and rhymes catering to children.

With more than five million downloads already, the platform aims to captivate mobile-first consumers fulfilling their gaming needs. The games offered will be across single and multiple-play formats like Bhide Scooter Race, Run Jetha Run, and Jump Bhide Jump, among many more.

Creator, producer and managing director of Neela Film Production and Neela Mediatech, Asit Kumarr Modi says, “We've been at the helm in the entertainment space for decades, and now, with gaming emerging as the next frontier of entertainment, we're taking a bold leap to offer our audience more excitement and value. Our strategic vision includes reinforcing our content pipeline, captivating the mobile-first gaming community, and establishing ourselves as the go-to YouTube Channel for children. With this we hope to redefine the entertainment space ensuring that our audience continue to enjoy exceptional and immersive experiences”.


