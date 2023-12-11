Tata Play introduces addressable ads for linear television

Tata Play today announced the introduction of addressable ads for linear TV, allowing precise targeting based on geography and audience profiles. This technology enables tailored ads for different households watching the same content, bringing digital-style media planning to television. Advertisers can now enhance the impact of their linear TV ads starting today.

“Addressable TV ads mark a revolutionary milestone for television advertising as it merges linear TV with digital capabilities. TV advertising is essential for top-of-funnel deliveries. With Tata Play’s addressable ads solution, advertisers can enjoy a better ROI with functionalities like targeting and buying impressions. Broadcast partners are now empowered with an opportunity to offer a more relevant, rewarding, and effective inventory,” said a statement from Tara Play.

“While television delivers the highest advertising reach for brands, it doesn’t offer sharper targeting. With our targeted ad delivery, we can now split a TV spot into multiple beams with each beam carrying messages to distinctive audience cohorts, as required by the advertisers,” said Harit Nagpal, managing director & CEO - Tata Play.