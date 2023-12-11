comScore

Quantum Brief

Tata Play introduces addressable ads for linear television

Brands can now split one ad slot for multiple audiences.

By  Storyboard18Dec 11, 2023 11:14 AM
Tata Play introduces addressable ads for linear television
This marks a first for unconnected boxes, empowering advertisers to reach their targeted audience with complete measurability. The segmentation will be based on audience profiles and various geographical cuts, making television advertising more engaging and effective. (Image source: Moneycontrol)

Tata Play today announced the introduction of addressable ads for linear TV, allowing precise targeting based on geography and audience profiles. This technology enables tailored ads for different households watching the same content, bringing digital-style media planning to television. Advertisers can now enhance the impact of their linear TV ads starting today.

“Addressable TV ads mark a revolutionary milestone for television advertising as it merges linear TV with digital capabilities. TV advertising is essential for top-of-funnel deliveries. With Tata Play’s addressable ads solution, advertisers can enjoy a better ROI with functionalities like targeting and buying impressions. Broadcast partners are now empowered with an opportunity to offer a more relevant, rewarding, and effective inventory,” said a statement from Tara Play.

“While television delivers the highest advertising reach for brands, it doesn’t offer sharper targeting. With our targeted ad delivery, we can now split a TV spot into multiple beams with each beam carrying messages to distinctive audience cohorts, as required by the advertisers,” said Harit Nagpal, managing director & CEO - Tata Play.

This marks a first for unconnected boxes, empowering advertisers to reach their targeted audience with complete measurability. The segmentation will be based on audience profiles and various geographical cuts, making television advertising more engaging and effective. Tata Play has partnered with Invidi and TAM for this initiative. While Invidi will manage the tech aspect of Addressable ads, TAM will facilitate audience measurement and monitoring.


Tags
First Published on Dec 11, 2023 11:14 AM

More from Storyboard18

Quantum Brief

Maruti Suzuki announces launch of first EV in FY 24-25

Maruti Suzuki announces launch of first EV in FY 24-25

Quantum Brief

Bajaj Auto to achieve EV profitability at a relatively lower threshold

Bajaj Auto to achieve EV profitability at a relatively lower threshold

Quantum Brief

Games24x7 unveils its new brand identity

Games24x7 unveils its new brand identity

Quantum Brief

Good Glamm Group collaborates with Shoppers Stop to provide new omni-channel experience

Good Glamm Group collaborates with Shoppers Stop to provide new omni-channel experience

Quantum Brief

Elon Musk demands Disney's Bob Iger be fired; Advertising exodus at X continues

Elon Musk demands Disney's Bob Iger be fired; Advertising exodus at X continues

Quantum Brief

Coca-Cola India forays into the alcohol beverages segment with Lemon-Dou

Coca-Cola India forays into the alcohol beverages segment with Lemon-Dou

Quantum Brief

India-Bharat name debate: EAM S Jaishankar says 'Bharat is a belief and an attitude'

India-Bharat name debate: EAM S Jaishankar says 'Bharat is a belief and an attitude'