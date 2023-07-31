The Cinematograph (Amendment Bill) 2023 passed in the Lok Sabha

After its successful passage in the Rajya Sabha, The Cinematograph (Amendment Bill) 2023 has now been passed in the Lok Sabha too. The bill aims to bring significant changes to the film industry, addressing various aspects related to certification, piracy, and other important matters.

With both houses of Parliament supporting the bill, it is now poised to become law pending any further formalities.

“A historic day for our film industry,” Union Minister Anurag Thakur tweeted.

“India is known as the country of story-tellers and has the distinction of producing the highest number of films in the world. Our movies reflect our culture, traditions and are a major component of our soft power, whose influence has surmounted the barriers of time and boundaries. To further promote our film industry and bring a positive change in the lives of everyone associated with it, right from the spot boy to makeup artists to producers to distributors, the necessary amendment was brought into the bill,” he said in the same tweet.

“It will fight the menace of piracy, ensure minimum government interference as the need to renew the license in every 10 years is done away with and categorisation and certification are also streamlined. In the #AmritKaal of our Independence, this law will enable our film industry to grow by leaps and bounds, bring employment to thousands of people and will play a prominent role in taking India to the top 3 economies of the world as envisioned by our honorable prime minister,” he added.

Here are some of the key amendments:

Anti-piracy measures: The primary focus of the Cinematograph (Amendment) Bill, 2023, is to tackle film piracy. Union Minister Anurag Thakur stated that the Bill targets the Rs 20,000-crore piracy losses. The Bill strictly prohibits recording and distributing copyrighted content. Offenders will be punished with imprisonment of between three months and three years and also fined. The fine shall not be less than Rs 3 lakh but may extend to 5 percent of the audited gross production cost.

New age-based certification categories: The Bill introduces new age-based certification categories--- as UA 7+, UA 13+, and UA 16+. This is an addition to the previously existing ‘without restriction but subject to the guidance of parents or guardians for children below 12 years of age (UA)’ category.

Separate certification for television and other media: Films with an ‘A’ (Adults Only) or ‘S’ (Restricted to special classes) certificate will require a separate certificate for exhibition on television or any other media prescribed by the central government. The Board may direct the applicant to make appropriate deletions or modifications for the separate certificate.

Change in certification validity: Under the Act, the certificate issued by the Board of Film Certifications is valid for 10 years. The Bill provides for perpetual validity of the certificates.