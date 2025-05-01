'I’m personally invested': PM Modi’s CEO roundtable sets the tone for global ambition

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday held an exclusive CEO Roundtable with over 30 leading industry leaders, signaling the Centre’s strong commitment to nurturing the country’s Media and Entertainment sector.

The meeting, held shortly after his keynote address at the WAVES 2025 in Mumbai, brought together a powerhouse of Indian and global leaders under one roof, from Mukesh Ambani, Sanjiv Goenka and Pirojsha Adi Godrej to YouTube CEO Neal Mohan, Instagram head Adam Mosseri, Adobe CEO Shantanu Narayen, and homegrown entrepreneurs such as Harsh Jain (Dream11), Nitish Mittersain (Nazara Technologies), and Sanket Shah (InVideo).

Also present at the roundtable were Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw and Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, underlining the collaborative effort between central and state governments in transforming India’s M&E ecosystem.

In what sources described as an "intimate and focused" one-hour session, PM Modi said he was personally invested in the growth of the sector and urged stakeholders to share their inputs directly with his office. “I am taking a personal interest in this sector because I believe India has the potential to become a global leader in creativity and content,” Modi told the gathering.

Participants discussed a wide range of issues, including the need for stronger intellectual property protections, clearer regulatory frameworks, and government support in scaling India’s storytelling, gaming, animation, and digital content ecosystems globally.

According to insiders, the Prime Minister assured the industry that upcoming regulations would be crafted not to hinder, but to enable innovation and growth. “We want to create laws that protect creativity, not stifle it,” he said, emphasizing that India’s policies would align with its vision of becoming a global creative powerhouse.

Modi’s remarks at WAVES 2025 struck a chord with both Indian and international attendees. His invitation to make India a “content playground” for the world, backed by robust talent and deep cultural storytelling, was met with optimism from executives who see the country as a rapidly maturing media market.

A senior industry leader present at roundtable said, "My key takeaways from the meeting was that the Prime Minister is keen to see the growth of M&E sector. He assured us that right measures will be taken to enhance growth of the sector. It is important for us as industry stakeholders that government is not only monitoring the growth but is also eagerly investing time and money for its growth."

"With this support, we believe that the M&E sector will grow at a faster rate and will make India the leading power globally."

Earlier, in his inaugural speech Modi encouraged participants to think beyond platforms and focus on investing in people — creators, innovators, and storytellers who can help India export its narratives worldwide. “When global creators engage with India, they’ll find stories that echo across borders,” Modi noted, highlighting India’s unique ability to create universal connections.

This strategic dialogue marks a clear shift in how India views its soft power potential—not just as a cultural force, but as a key driver of economic growth and global influence.