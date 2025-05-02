Imagine a world where AI meets Ancient Intelligence: Nita Ambani at WAVES 2025

At the World Audio Visual Entertainment Summit (WAVES) in Mumbai, Reliance Foundation Founder-Chairperson Nita Ambani declared, "This is the first WAVES Summit, and it has already created a storm all around. It has brought together the most vibrant creative voices from more than 100 countries on a common stage. My gratitude to Honorable Prime Minister Narendra Bhai Modi Ji for his incredible vision for this summit and for his consistent, unparalleled leadership in taking India and Indian culture to the world."

"This summit is a powerful reminder of who we are and who we have always been. I speak to you as a proud citizen of our ancient land, and the theme of my keynote is Taking India to the World," Ambani highlighted.

Long before the birth of the internet or even cinema, the influence of Indian culture had already spread across the globe. Taking India to the world is not a new concept or a new idea. The light of India has travelled far and wide for thousands of years. Hundreds of Buddhist monks from all over the world travelled on foot to India in ancient times in search of cultural and spiritual knowledge, Ambani pointed out.

She observed, "In Japan and Indonesia, Hindu deities like Lakshmi, Saraswati, Shiva, Ram, and Ganesh are worshipped even today. The splendor of India's temple architecture can be seen in Angkor Wat in Cambodia, Borobudur in Indonesia, and the ruins of Cham temples in Vietnam. Indian philosophy left a deep imprint on some of the greatest thinkers and philosophers of the world."

"We are a country enriched by the wisdom of its civilization but equally energized by the throbbing energy of the world's youngest population. A country where sacred traditions meet modern dynamism in perfect harmony. Where the rising power of our economy, soon to be the third largest in the world, meets our soaring global soft power," she highlighted.

"We are a timeless civilization that gifted humanity with the enduring ideals of satya, ahimsa, ekta, and aman — truth, non-violence, unity, and peace. A luminous nation that gave the world the wisdom of the Vedas, the Bhagavad Gita, and the teachings of Gautam Buddha and Mahatma Gandhi. Bharat is where it all began."

"In the modern age, India's magnificent heritage and the soft power of our theatre, dance, music, cinema, writers, artists, and artisans have won the hearts and minds of people in all continents and corners of the globe."

"Like all Indians, we at Reliance Foundation are great admirers and ardent supporters and passionate lovers of art. And we deeply believe in the power of our culture to heal, inspire, and unite. At the Foundation, we regard it to be our highest duty to protect, preserve, revive, and honour India’s priceless artistic legacy."

"It is with this spirit that we started the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre two years ago. Our vision is to showcase the best of India to the world and bring the best of the world to India. With the same vision, we started Swadesh — our humble movement to encourage and promote India’s age-old arts and crafts on the global stage."

"That is the magic of our culture — it evolves without erasing. In most parts of the world, culture is something to be preserved. But in India, it is something we live every day."

"Here in India, the modern does not compete with the ancient — it co-exists in perfect harmony. And this is what sets Indian culture apart. Our ability to hold contradictions with grace. To honour tradition and welcome transitions and transformations. To cherish our similarities and celebrate our differences."

Hailing India's global presence, Ambani shared, "For centuries, India has gifted the world its wisdom, its beauty, and its soul. Somewhere along the way, our voice softened. But now, it is rising again. And for that, we owe deep gratitude to our Prime Minister Modi Ji, whose unwavering vision and leadership have reignited India’s voice on the world stage with pride and purpose."

"From yoga to Chandrayaan, from digital inclusion to cultural diplomacy, from G20 to Waves — today, India’s spirit is inspiring the world like never before. And young Indians are answering the call — embracing our roots, carrying our spirit, and making India proud on the world stage. From sports fields to concert halls, from fashion houses to global kitchens and international dance festivals," she observed.

"In spite of living away from India, young global icons like Anoushka Shankar and Rishabh Sharma in music, Vikas Khanna in cuisine, or Priyanka Chopra in cinema are holding the spirit of India dear to their hearts and spreading the message of Indianness around the world."

"And that is why I am happy to share that this September, with great joy and pride, we are taking Indian culture to the world. The Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre will proudly present a grand Indian weekend at the iconic Lincoln Center in New York. We will spotlight the soul of India in all its glory — our arts and artisans, our weaves and weavers, our songs and dances, and our fashion and food."

"In a world building virtual reality, let us also embrace spiritual reality. In a world obsessed with speed, let us also remember the value of stillness. In a world racing towards AI — artificial intelligence — let us not lose the wisdom of the original AI — ancient intelligence," she envisioned.

"Imagine a world that combines the innovation of artificial intelligence with the intuition of ancient intelligence. A world where data is driven by dharma. Where our choices are led by our collective conscience. Where progress is defined not just by power, but by purpose. And where intelligence is not just artificial, but awakened — in service of humanity," Ambani proclaimed.

Framing culture as a gift for future generations, Ambani asserted, "Today, empowered by digital technology and strengthened by global partnerships, we stand at a moment unlike any before. A moment where Indian culture can shine on the world stage — not just in fragments, but in its fuller grandeur. And in doing so, we offer the world a gift. A gift for our children — a world that they will not just inherit but cherish for generations to come."

"That world is calling on India now. On our stories, our soul, our spirit, our spirituality, and our Sanskriti.So let us all rise — not only to honor the glories of our past but to ignite the promise of our future. Let us step forward as torchbearers of a timeless civilization, walking the path of courage and conviction. Let us carry the force of our eternal values and enduring culture — a force that brings light where there is darkness, that gives hope where there is fear, that binds humanity together when the world feels broken apart," she added.