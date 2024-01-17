comScore

The king is back: SRK's blockbuster return to box office and brand deals

SRK has inked more than 10 brand deals in the past year. Some examples are RealMe smartphones, ITC Dark Fantasy biscuits, Myntra, and Everest Masala.

Shah Rukh Khan's success in Jawan, Pathaan and Dunki not only boosted his box office presence but also landed him new brand deals, rekindling his endorsement endeavours.

Khan has been a prominent face for various brands, including Pepsi, Hyundai Santro, Big Basket, Emami Fair & Handsome, Dubai Tourism, and more over the years. Despite maintaining his fan connection, the actor's recent box office setbacks had an impact on his overall brand value. However, the past year has seen a resurgence as he featured in campaigns for ICC Men's World Cup, Tide, UltraTech Cement, and others in recent months.

In fact, his partnership with Tide, one of the leading detergent brands in India marks his 21st brand endorsement deal since the beginning of the year 2023.

Tide officially unveiled Shah Rukh Khan in a new ad campaign as their brand ambassador, adding to more than 21 pre-existing collaborations in his endorsement portfolio.

Experts, credit’s soaring brand value to his triumphant return to movies. Pathaan, released in January 2023, marked his comeback with a global collection surpassing Rs 1,050 crore. Subsequently, 'Jawan' emerged as another blockbuster, raking in approximately Rs 1160 crore worldwide. The latest addition to Khan’s box office successes, Dunki, has further solidified his position with a worldwide collection of Rs 380.60 crore.


