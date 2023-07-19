Tonic Worldwide wins digital mandate for Brita India

Creative agency Tonic Worldwide has been awarded the digital mandate for Brita India - the 50-year-old German water filtration solutions brand. Following a multi-agency pitch in the country, Tonic Worldwide has come on board as the digital partner for the brand to help them reach out to Indian consumers and raise awareness about the importance of sustainable drinking water solutions.

Brita is a global brand for German engineered sustainable water filtration and optimisation solutions. As a part of its global expansion, Brita started its India operations in 2017 and since then has been operational with its Filter Jugs and Tank pan India and its RO+UV water purification systems for urban households in the Bengaluru market.

Unmisha Asher, co-founder & chief strategy officer, Tonic Worldwide, says “We are excited to partner with a leading global and innovations-led brand like Brita. With the help of our specialised research arm GIPSI and e-commerce expertise we seek to optimise the consumer journey towards bringing their innovative and sustainable drinking water solutions to the country.”